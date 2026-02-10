Euphoria Institute Hosts Grand Reopening Celebration in Las Vegas on Feb. 12, 2026

The Las Vegas community is invited to attend Euphoria Institute's reopening celebration and learn more about the school's beauty career training programs.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts & Sciences will celebrate the grand re-opening of its newly remodeled Salon Clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 from 12:00-2:00pm. The event will take place at Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts & Sciences, located at 9340 W. Sahara Avenue, Suite 205, Las Vegas, NV 89117 . Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 12:30 p.m. for a 1:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting and are invited to stay for tours and hands-on program demonstrations.President David Vice of DVMD, Inc., which recently acquired Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts & Sciences, said the celebration reflects an exciting new chapter for the campus. The newly remodeled salon clinic enhances Euphoria’s ability to provide meaningful hands-on training, expand opportunities for students to refine their skills, and better serve the Las Vegas community. The event also recognizes Euphoria’s continued growth and its partnership with the Chamber and the local business community.Guests will have the opportunity to tour the renovated salon clinic, meet instructors and staff, and learn more about Euphoria’s training in cosmetology, aesthetics, and nail technology. Students and faculty will host live demonstration stations throughout the event, including updos and a blowout station from the cosmetology program, hand massages from nail technology students, and brow mapping and lash tabbing demonstrations from the aesthetics program.The celebration will also feature music, a photo booth, a food truck, light refreshments, and local vendors. Guests can explore featured product lines, and prospective students are encouraged to bring a friend or family member to learn more about the school and its programs.To learn more about Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts & Sciences, visit www.euphoriainstitute.com About Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts & Sciences:Founded in 2001 by experienced salon owners, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts & Sciences was created to meet a growing need for beauty professionals trained with real salon expectations in mind. After operating multiple salons throughout the Las Vegas Valley, the founders recognized a gap between licensure and day-to-day readiness in a working salon. In response, they built a school rooted in hands-on education, practical skill development, and professional habits that reflect the realities of the industry.Euphoria Institute prepares students for licensure in alignment with the Nevada State Board of Cosmetology and provides hands-on training in cosmetology, aesthetics, and nail technology. Students gain real-world experience through classroom instruction and clinical practice, and graduates receive full career services assistance to support their transition from training to employment.As of January 2025, Euphoria Institute became part of the IntelliTec College Group of Schools and operates as a branch of IntelliTec College’s Colorado Springs campus. IntelliTec College also supports additional career training locations and programs across Colorado and New Mexico, including multiple beauty-focused campuses. To learn more about Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts & Sciences, visit www.euphoriainstitute.com

