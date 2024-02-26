Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance In Locating Missing Woman From Wicomico County

February 26, 2024

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman reported missing last month in Wicomico County.

Trisha Nichole Tyler, 29, was last seen on Jan. 26, 2024 in Pittsville, Maryland. She is described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a tan backpack with orange strings. Tyler is known to frequent the area around the Salisbury South Wawa convenience store and local hotels in the Salisbury area.

Anyone with information on Tyler’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper First Class Matthew Honsinger at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-7101 or via email at matthew.honsinger@maryland.gov.

Trisha Nichole Tyler

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov