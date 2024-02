Hundreds of Professionals Across the Nation Set to Participate in Divorce With Respect Week ™ 2024.

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

From March 4-8, couples considering divorce can learn more about court-free divorce options during a free 30-minute consultation from divorce professionals

UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024 is right around the corner. From March 4-8, couples considering divorce can learn more about court-free divorce options during a free 30-minute consultation from one of nearly 400 participating divorce professionals nationwide. Consultations are available by visiting www.divorcewithrespectweek.com In Collaborative Divorce, each side has their own attorney along with a neutral financial professional, a divorce coach, and in some cases a child specialist to be the voice of the child during the divorce. The goal is for clients to address their goals and interests and to resolve their divorce issues in a private setting. The process is better for families and typically yields a better result than would be available through the litigated divorce process.Joining Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024 are Collaborative Professionals in:- California- Connecticut- Illinois- Kansas- Massachusetts- Missouri- New Jersey- New Hampshire- North Carolina- Puerto Rico- Tennessee- Texas- Vermont- WashingtonTo learn more about Collaborative Divorce, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com . You can also schedule a consultation with a participating professional through the website.