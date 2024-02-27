Submit Release
Kitsap Transit is Improving the Air Quality in its Buses with MERV-13 Equivalent Filtration from Lumin-Air

Kitsap Transit bus equipped with MERV-13 filtration from Lumin-Air

Lumin-Air’s continuously charged electrostatic filters provide MERV-13 equivalent filtration while maintaining excellent airflow....

BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitsap Transit is improving the air quality in its transit fleet by upgrading the filtration in each of its buses with MERV-13 equivalent filters from Lumin-Air Transit.

Dennis Griffey, Kitsap Transit Maintenance Director said “Lumin-Air’s continuously charged electrostatic filters provide MERV-13 equivalent filtration while maintaining excellent airflow, and they last 3 times as long as standard bus filters, which saves on maintenance and energy costs.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with Kitsap Transit to improve the air quality on their buses for their riders and operators. Our filters have been adopted by transit agencies across North America. The continuous electrostatic charge maintains MERV-13 efficiency and excellent airflow, making them ideal for transit applications”, added Lumin-Air’s Jack Fillenwarth.

About Kitsap Transit: Kitsap Transit has been operating friendly, convenient public transit since 1983. We pride ourselves on providing a reliable service to Kitsap County’s commuter base and a sustainable, green travel option for the environmentally conscious. Whether you’re catching a bus for work or taking a scenic ferry trip, we strive to create enjoyable experiences for our riders. Specialized services are available for commuters and for qualified elderly and disabled riders.

About Lumin-Air: Lumin-Air is committed to improving the air we breathe with sustainable, energy saving solutions. Its mission is to improve people’s lives by increasing effective ventilation in mass transit vehicles, school buses and buildings. Lumin-Air's filtration system, with optional UV-C, allows transportation and building clients to improve air quality while reducing energy, maintenance costs and landfill waste, as recommended by ASHRAE, the U.S. EPA and the U.S. CDC.

