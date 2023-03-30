Mountain Line Installing MERV-13 Filtration on all Buses and Paratransit Vehicles

Mountain Line adding MERV-13 equivalent filtration on all buses and paratransit vehicles
Mountain Line has partnered with Lumin-Air to install high efficiency MERV-13 equivalent filtration and UVC on its entire fleet of Gillig and New Flyer buses.
“This system allows us to improve the air quality on our fleet for our riders and operators without adding chemicals to the air.” ”
— Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Heather Dalmolin
FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Line has partnered with Lumin-Air to install high efficiency MERV-13 equivalent filtration and UVC on its entire fleet of Gillig and New Flyer fixed route buses and paratransit vehicles.
“The pandemic revealed opportunities for public transit agencies to better manage air quality and flow on vehicles,” said Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Heather Dalmolin. “This system allows us to improve the air quality on our fleet for our riders and operators without adding chemicals to the air.”
Lumin-Air's system removes harmful particulates from the air that is recirculated throughout the bus. UVC, which is safely located within the HVAC system, kills contaminants and helps keep the bus's HVAC system clean and efficient.
Dan Fillenwarth, Lumin-Air President added, “We’re excited to work with Mountain Line to provide cleaner air for their riders and operators. Buses are densely packed spaces. Upgrading filtration in buses to the standards we expect in buildings is critical when you consider the impact public transportation has on our communities.”
About Mountain Line: Mountain Line is the transit agency in northern Arizona operating fixed route bus service on nine routes, paratransit service, vanpool, and seasonal Mountain Express service to Arizona Snowbowl. www.mountainline.az.gov for more information.
About Lumin-Air: Lumin-Air is committed to improving the air we breathe. Its mission is to improve people’s lives by increasing effective ventilation in mass transit vehicles, school buses, rail, special purpose/mobility vehicles, and buildings. Lumin-Air seeks to improve filtration and, as an option, supplement with UV-C to help clean the air, which is recommended by ASHRAE, the U.S. EPA, and the U.S. CDC for pathogen mitigation. Visit lumin-air.com/mass-transit-clean-air/ or call (866) 586-4619.
