Laredo Independent School District Partners with Lumin-Air to Improve the Air Quality in its School Buses

Lumin-Air's mobility air cleaners are designed specifically for school buses, special purpose buses, activity buses or shuttle buses with or without A/C.

Improving the air quality and reducing the risk of disease transmission in our school buses is important for our schools and the greater Laredo, Texas community.””
— Alexis Solis, Laredo ISD Director of Transportation
LAREDO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Laredo Independent School District (LISD) selected Lumin-Air to install its mobility air cleaners in its buses, which filter and clean harmful contaminants from the air in occupied buses without adding harmful chemicals, gases or ions for students and bus drivers to breathe.

Lumin-Air’s mobility air cleaners are designed specifically for school buses, special purpose buses, activity buses or shuttle buses with or without A/C. They feature dual low noise fans, UV-C and high efficiency filtration. Simple installation, high dust holding capacity and exceptionally long filter life provide a low cost of ownership.

Alexis Solis, LISD Director of Transportation, said "We are excited to have this system on all of our activity buses. No place in our school system has a higher density of people than our buses. Improving the air quality and reducing the risk of disease transmission in our school buses is important for our schools and the greater Laredo, Texas community."

Dan Fillenwarth, Lumin-Air’s President, said “Laredo ISD was very thorough in their selection process. It was a pleasure to work with Laredo ISD along with our local Texas representative, Ron Shepherd.”

About Laredo Independent School District: LISD: The Laredo Independent School District was established in 1882. LISD is a district sprawling more than 13 square miles. The Laredo Independent School District is made up of 33 educational institutions. https://www.laredoisd.org/

About Lumin-Air: Lumin-Air is committed to improving the air people breathe in indoor settings, and specializes in public transportation and school bus solutions. Lumin-Air seeks to improve filtration and, as an option, supplement with UV-C to help clean the air, which is recommended by ASHRAE, the U.S. EPA, and the U.S. CDC for pathogen mitigation. Visit https://lumin-air.com/school-bus-clean-air/ or call (866) 586-4619.

