Berlin Barracks / Three Vehicle Crash - REVISED

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A3001322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 02/26/2024 at approximately 0745

STREET: Waterbury-Stowe Rd.

TOWN: Waterbury, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gregg Hill Rd. (N)

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: MATTHEW LEBLANC

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MEDWAY, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: FORD

VEHICLE MODEL: RANGER

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: MINOR FRONT END

INJURIES: NONE REPORTED

HOSPITAL: NOT TRANSPORTED

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: MADISON DUNBAR

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: VOLKSWAGEN

VEHICLE MODEL: JETTA

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: FRONT AND REAR DAMAGE

INJURIES: YES

HOSPITAL: CVMC

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: CHARLES PIAZZA

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MORRISVILLE, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU

VEHICLE MODEL: LEGACY

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: REAR END DAMAGE

INJURIES: NONE REPORTED

HOSPITAL: NOT TRANSPORTED

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash in the area of Gregg Hill Rd and VT Route 100 in the Town of Waterbury. Upon arrival, it was determined that the vehicle operated by Leblanc had rear ended the vehicle operated by Dunbar, Dunbar's vehicle then rear ended the vehicle operated by Piazza. Dunbar was transported to CVMC to be evaluated for injuries sustained. Subsequent investigation revealed that Dunbar's license was suspended.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:

T23 VSA 676 - Madison Dunbar

T23 VSA 1039 - Matthew Leblanc

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191