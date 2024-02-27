Flourish Software Partners with Outfield to Offer a Powerful CRM for the Cannabis Industry

About

Founded in 2017, Flourish Software specializes in innovative supply chain and retail seed-to-sale management for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries. Its suite includes tools for inventory management, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and analytics. Serving clients across the US and Canada, Flourish Software is a leader in enabling dynamic, scalable workflows and helping clients maintain compliance within the burgeoning cannabis market.

https://www.flourishsoftware.com/