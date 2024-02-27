Flourish Software Partners with Outfield to Offer a Powerful CRM for the Cannabis Industry
Our partnership underscores our commitment to providing cannabis sales professionals with cutting-edge solutions to drive success in the industry.”VENICE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flourish Software ("Flourish"), a leading provider of cannabis seed-to-sale tracking software, is proud to announce its partnership with Outfield, the premier field sales customer relationship management (CRM) software known for its gamification features, mobile capabilities, and ease of use. This collaboration seamlessly aligns sales and operations for cannabis brand sales teams, including brand ambassadors, with a platform operators can easily adopt.
Flourish Software has long been recognized for its comprehensive seed-to-sale tracking system and industry-leading API that enables cannabis businesses to manage their operations efficiently and comply with regulatory requirements.
Through this partnership, Flourish exposes live inventory into the Outfield platform for brand sales teams to see on the go. Sales reps can place orders and manage their pipeline with the mobile-optimized CRM, allowing them to plan their sales routes, track customer interactions, and communicate with their team. Sales and marketing managers can run sales contests and measure activity to understand field performance in the field better.
"Our partnership with Outfield represents a significant leap forward for cannabis brand sales teams," said Brian Weber, Director of Omnichannel Strategy and Partnerships. "Our robust integration between Flourish's seed-to-sale software with Outfield's innovative CRM platform empowers cannabis brands to align sales and operations seamlessly; delivering the tools they need to thrive in a highly competitive and regulated market."
Key features of the Flourish x Outfield integration include:
- Real-time inventory, product catalog, and customer synchronization
- Seamless order capture on mobile devices
- Customizable forms and fields for capturing essential data
- Gamification of the sales process to track performance and foster healthy competition
- Optimized route planning and geolocation tracking
- Easily toggle on and configure each integration point
"Outfield is proud to collaborate with Flourish in enabling cannabis sales operations with the technology they’ll love using every day," said Austin Rolling, CEO of Outfield. "Our partnership underscores our commitment to providing cannabis sales professionals with cutting-edge solutions to drive success in the industry."
Through this partnership, Flourish and Outfield are defining the landscape of cannabis sales operations, empowering brand sales teams to sell more effectively, streamline operations, and achieve sustainable growth.
