Harvest Hosts and Airstream Club International Join Forces to Revamp Their Courtesy Parking Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Hosts, the leading membership program providing RVers access to extraordinary overnight camping options, is proud to announce that they will provide the necessary technology to support Airstream Club International’s Courtesy Parking Program. The collaboration will be coined “Airstream Club International Courtesy Parking Powered by Harvest Hosts”.
This August, ACI Hosts will be added to the Harvest Hosts map, giving Courtesy Parking Club members more robust functionality, including detailed Host profiles, contactless booking, photos, reviews, route planning tools, and more. If a Courtesy Parking Club Member is also a Member of Harvest Hosts, they will get their Harvest Hosts locations and Courtesy Parking Club locations all together on one map using one convenient log-in.
Harvest Hosts Members who own Airstreams can join the Airstream Club to gain access to 900+ Courtesy Parking locations where they can stay on private properties free of charge, attend Airstream Club rallies, events, and caravans and enjoy member additional discounts and perks that support the Airstream lifestyle.ACI members can also join Harvest Hosts at a discount to add 5,000+ Harvest Hosts locations to their map.
"We are delighted to bring the Courtesy Parking Program to Harvest Hosts," states Bill Zhang, CMO at Harvest Hosts. "This partnership allows Airstream Club International members to get an elevated user experience as they rely on the Club’s network to travel the country.”
The partnership with Airstream Club International is the first of its kind. ACI still maintains its ownership of the program, with the Harvest Hosts team providing support to keep host profiles updated and troubleshoot technical issues.
“We’re happy to begin the future of the Courtesy Parking Program with Harvest Hosts,” says Eric McHenry, International President of Airstream Club International. “The technological improvements that Harvest Hosts can provide is just what the Courtesy Parking program needs to become easier to use.”
Harvest Hosts revolutionizes how RVers explore the country while actively supporting small businesses. Members get the unique opportunity to stay the night in their self-contained RV at wineries, farms, museums, and other unique Host locations. Unlike traditional campgrounds, Harvest Hosts offers unparalleled experiences such as wine tasting, berry picking, museum tours, and even encounters with friendly alpacas.
About Airstream Club International
Airstream Club International is the longest-rolling, single-branded RV club in the world. For over 60 years, Airstream Club Members have come together with a common vision: the pursuit of fun, great adventures, and incredible memories. Led by dedicated volunteers, an International Board of Trustees, and a small handful of paid staff, Airstream Club International forms an impassioned community of Airstream owners. Their Courtesy Parking Club runs on the generosity of their Members, more than 900 Airstream Club members who offer a spot on their property where their community can stay the night.
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 9,000 locations all over North America – including more than 5,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,500 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit HarvestHosts.com.
Marketing Team
This August, ACI Hosts will be added to the Harvest Hosts map, giving Courtesy Parking Club members more robust functionality, including detailed Host profiles, contactless booking, photos, reviews, route planning tools, and more. If a Courtesy Parking Club Member is also a Member of Harvest Hosts, they will get their Harvest Hosts locations and Courtesy Parking Club locations all together on one map using one convenient log-in.
Harvest Hosts Members who own Airstreams can join the Airstream Club to gain access to 900+ Courtesy Parking locations where they can stay on private properties free of charge, attend Airstream Club rallies, events, and caravans and enjoy member additional discounts and perks that support the Airstream lifestyle.ACI members can also join Harvest Hosts at a discount to add 5,000+ Harvest Hosts locations to their map.
"We are delighted to bring the Courtesy Parking Program to Harvest Hosts," states Bill Zhang, CMO at Harvest Hosts. "This partnership allows Airstream Club International members to get an elevated user experience as they rely on the Club’s network to travel the country.”
The partnership with Airstream Club International is the first of its kind. ACI still maintains its ownership of the program, with the Harvest Hosts team providing support to keep host profiles updated and troubleshoot technical issues.
“We’re happy to begin the future of the Courtesy Parking Program with Harvest Hosts,” says Eric McHenry, International President of Airstream Club International. “The technological improvements that Harvest Hosts can provide is just what the Courtesy Parking program needs to become easier to use.”
Harvest Hosts revolutionizes how RVers explore the country while actively supporting small businesses. Members get the unique opportunity to stay the night in their self-contained RV at wineries, farms, museums, and other unique Host locations. Unlike traditional campgrounds, Harvest Hosts offers unparalleled experiences such as wine tasting, berry picking, museum tours, and even encounters with friendly alpacas.
About Airstream Club International
Airstream Club International is the longest-rolling, single-branded RV club in the world. For over 60 years, Airstream Club Members have come together with a common vision: the pursuit of fun, great adventures, and incredible memories. Led by dedicated volunteers, an International Board of Trustees, and a small handful of paid staff, Airstream Club International forms an impassioned community of Airstream owners. Their Courtesy Parking Club runs on the generosity of their Members, more than 900 Airstream Club members who offer a spot on their property where their community can stay the night.
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 9,000 locations all over North America – including more than 5,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,500 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit HarvestHosts.com.
Marketing Team
Harvest Hosts
marketing@harvesthosts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube