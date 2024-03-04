Author Ali K. Eke receives international recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
Debut author takes a Distinguished Favorite status for the 2024 Independent Press Award in Urban Fiction.SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized Arcanus in the category of Urban Fantasy as a 2024 Distinguished Favorite.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
Arcanus by Ali K. Eke
Science Fiction / Urban Fiction
Before the Great War, battles were fought and won with magic. In a world where magic courses through the veins of every single human being, a single mage could take on an army of thousands, and a single family could conquer an empire. But even magic could not hold back the tides of science and industry, and modern warfare was born. Since then, the imperial powers of Russia and Great Britain have begun amassing weapons of both magic and science in an arms race against each other. A tenuous peace has remained thanks to the efforts of Bastion, a global diplomatic organization of mages dedicated to maintaining order across the world.
It is eighteen-year-old Kibo Kozlov’s dream to join Bastion, just like his father before him. But some dreams aren’t meant to be, as Kibo had never been able to control the weave of magic. He had nearly given up hope, that is until he stumbled upon a bizarre artifact that might change the course of history—both his and the world's.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
To see this year's list of Distinguished Favorites, visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024df
The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers.
About the author
Ali K. Eke is a young author with a love for all things fantasy, science fiction, and alternate history. Residing in New Jersey, his many hobbies include reading and writing books, and playing Dungeons and Dragons and video games. He’s currently working on acquiring his degree from Rutgers University and finishing the sequel to Arcanus, his debut series.
Read more at https://www.arcanustheseries.com/
Gabby Olczak
Independent Press Award
+1 973-969-1899
gabby@independentpressaward.com
