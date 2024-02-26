Guatemalans for Nutrition Launches Second Mobile Nutrition Camp to Address Malnutrition in Hundreds of Local Children
Logo of the Guatemalans for Nutrition program.
Logo of Castillo Hermanos
This Nutrimoviles Camp® will extend the program’s services to benefit over 19,000 local residents.GUATEMALA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride toward combating local malnutrition, Castillo Hermanos’ Guatemalans for Nutrition initiative announced the launch of a second Nutrimoviles Camp® in Huehuetenango, Guatemala. This expansion marks a critical step forward in the battle against malnutrition, which impacts over 19,000 of the city’s residents. This will help the organization further its goal of reducing chronic malnutrition and eradicating mortality caused by acute malnutrition among children under five.
“We have proven that our methods generate real results - 79% of the children involved in our program have overcome acute malnutrition, positively impacting their and their families lives and helping Guatemala succeed,” said José Silva, Executive Director of Guatemalans for Nutrition. “By establishing our second Nutrimoviles Camp® in Huehuetenango's Santa Eulalia and San Pedro Soloma districts, we’re seeking to replicate our successes with our first Camp and broadening our capacity to help even more communities.”
The first Nutrimoviles Camp® has already provided over 11,000 services, both in the Camp and through home visits. These services include medical checkups, nutritional consultations, nutritional workshops, water filter deliveries, and much more.
The Guatemalans for Nutrition program focuses on addressing biological, economic, and environmental factors contributing to malnutrition among individuals, families, and communities. It employs a comprehensive and collaborative approach to address the root causes of malnutrition through a variety of actions, including:
- Providing pregnant women and young children with preventive health and nutrition care.
- Supporting families by improving their living conditions, water quality, and food preparation and production practices.
- Fostering collaboration between local authorities and community, social, and religious leaders to create opportunities for economic growth and improved food access.
“Scalability is an integral part of our program, and with our second Nutrimoviles Camp®, we're showcasing our ability to replicate success,” said Silva. “Thanks to our collaboration with the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., we’ve designed a replicable, auditable methodology to ensure long-term sustainability.”
As part of this launch, Guatemalans for Nutrition held “Face to Face with Malnutrition,” an immersive event in Guatemala City on Feb. 17-18. The free public event informed the local public about the challenges of malnutrition and made them aware of the organization’s services and ongoing efforts to address it.
Please click here to access pictures and videos of this event.
ABOUT GUATEMALANS FOR NUTRITION
Guatemalans for Nutrition is Castillo Hermanos’ social program that addresses the problem of malnutrition in five communities in Huehuetenango in an integral and sustainable manner. Malnutrition is a multicausal problem, and there are three determinants that cause its prevalence: the biological health related to health, the economy referring to a family's quality of life and their ability to access food, and the environment linked to hygiene and cleanliness habits. To positively transform each of these determinants, Guatemalans for Nutrition created a holistic work model that defines five axes of work: (1) Primary Health Care and (2) Nutritional Support addressing the biological factor; (3) Water and Environmental Sanitation responding to the environmental factor, and finally, the axes of (4) Access to Food and (5) Strengthening of Family Economy responding to the economic factor. The actions defined for each axis function as a gear to transform the determinants of malnutrition with different actions that work collaboratively with the individual, their family, and the community to ensure the sustainability of the program's results.
ABOUT CASTILLO HERMANOS:
Castillo Hermanos is a multilatin corporate group with more than 138 years of history. It generates employment for thousands of people and their families, as well as investment and development for the surrounding communities. Promoting development with a social vision is a fundamental part of the group's DNA. To this end, it has dedicated its efforts to addressing malnutrition affecting thousands of children in Guatemala. Castillo Hermanos allocated 15 million dollars to its most comprehensive program: Guatemalans for Nutrition which addresses the problem of malnutrition in the country in an integral manner.
ABOUT ARPA
ARPA EMC is a family owned company, 100% Spanish capital founded by Mr. Antonio ARPA Romero in 1968. Its innovative character has consolidated it as one of the consolidated as one of the Spanish companies with the greatest international projection, being absolute leaders in engineering and manufacturing of high value products and solutions for the Defense and high value products and solutions for the Defense and Security sectors, as well as for the Civil sector. Being present in more than 60 countries countries, are our references and having demanding clients such as the UN, NSPA/NATO or Ministries of Defense and civilian technology companies and civilian technology companies guarantee a solid international projection based on collaborative engineering, design, manufacture and integration of systems and subsystems systems and subsystems under customer requirements. ARPA's traditional business in Camp infrastructures with integrated solutions for Food integrated solutions for Food, Logistics, Accommodation, Health, Water, Waste Management, Energy and Telecommunications is projected into the future with efficient and sustainable solutions into the future with efficient and sustainable solutions that position ARPA at the forefront of both engineering and the circular economy in compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in compliance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Compliance with the highest quality standards along with ASTM/IEEE/ STANAG/MIL/CESTIC and other standards ASTM/IEEE/ STANAG/MIL/CESTIC standards, among others, make our mobile or semi-permanent hospitals, special shelters or body-mounted and high tactical mobility, being a reference in the most demanding operations. demanding operations. ARPA is certified in ISO-9001, ISO-14001, PECAL-2110 and has, among others, the Tempest Evaluation Certificate by the CCN (CNI) for its Shelter Tempest -SHATEM-.
Sandra Ramos
LLYC
+1 786-590-1000
sandra.ramos@llyc.global