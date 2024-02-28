National CACFP Sponsors Association Joins the Conversation at the Food is Medicine Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 31st, 2024, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) hosted their first ever inaugural Food is Medicine Summit. Over 400 health leaders joined the summit in Washington, D.C., including President and CEO of the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA), Lisa Mack.
The all-day event brought together policymakers, advocates, researchers, and key stakeholders to have a substantive conversation about why Food is Medicine is important and what actions can be taken to bolster work in this space.
But what does “Food is Medicine” mean exactly? The Food is Medicine approach aims to reduce nutrition-related chronic diseases and food insecurity to improve health and racial equity across the United States. Experts across the country recognize that access to high-quality, nutritious food is critical to health and well-being.
The summit was in support of HHS’ larger initiative to move the United States from an illness-care system to a wellness-care system. The summit was a great opportunity to spark cross-sector collaboration around Food is Medicine, with speakers ranging from congressional representatives, government agencies, tribal entities, institutions of higher education, and non-profit organizations.
So, how does the National CACFP Sponsors Association fit into all of this? The Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) is a federal USDA program that ensures that over 4.7 million children and adults receive nutritious meals while they are in care settings. Many of these children and adults live in food insecure households and the CACFP may be their only avenue for receiving high-nutrient meals.
Children in particular benefit from early intervention through the CACFP. The CACFP has been identified as an important factor in obesity-prevention and has been incorporated into national and state frameworks. The nutrition education children receive through the CACFP helps children establish positive eating habits that will enrich the quality of their diet throughout their life. The high-quality meals provided by CACFP also ensure that children receive the nutrients they need to develop at a normal physical and intellectual pace.
Learn more about the Child and Adult Care Food Program at www.cacfp.org.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has been the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and, in particular, to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
Jennifer Basey
The all-day event brought together policymakers, advocates, researchers, and key stakeholders to have a substantive conversation about why Food is Medicine is important and what actions can be taken to bolster work in this space.
But what does “Food is Medicine” mean exactly? The Food is Medicine approach aims to reduce nutrition-related chronic diseases and food insecurity to improve health and racial equity across the United States. Experts across the country recognize that access to high-quality, nutritious food is critical to health and well-being.
The summit was in support of HHS’ larger initiative to move the United States from an illness-care system to a wellness-care system. The summit was a great opportunity to spark cross-sector collaboration around Food is Medicine, with speakers ranging from congressional representatives, government agencies, tribal entities, institutions of higher education, and non-profit organizations.
So, how does the National CACFP Sponsors Association fit into all of this? The Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) is a federal USDA program that ensures that over 4.7 million children and adults receive nutritious meals while they are in care settings. Many of these children and adults live in food insecure households and the CACFP may be their only avenue for receiving high-nutrient meals.
Children in particular benefit from early intervention through the CACFP. The CACFP has been identified as an important factor in obesity-prevention and has been incorporated into national and state frameworks. The nutrition education children receive through the CACFP helps children establish positive eating habits that will enrich the quality of their diet throughout their life. The high-quality meals provided by CACFP also ensure that children receive the nutrients they need to develop at a normal physical and intellectual pace.
Learn more about the Child and Adult Care Food Program at www.cacfp.org.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has been the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and, in particular, to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
Jennifer Basey
National CACFP Sponsors Association
+1 512-850-8278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter