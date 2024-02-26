Acclaimed Director/Producer/ Writer Dave Wooley (“Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over") Nominated for NAACP Image Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted entertainment entrepreneur Dave Wooley, the sole producer, writer and co-director of the award winning documentary, “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over”, is nominated by the NAACP Image Awards for his work on the film. Along with co-director David Heilbroner, Wooley is nominated by the organization in the category of Outstanding Directing In A Documentary, Television or Film.
The NAACP will announce the winner in this category on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, at 10 pm ET/7 pm Pacific in a live, virtual streaming presentation. To watch online, go to www.naacpimageawards.net.
The critically acclaimed “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over”, earned high marks since its January 2023, New Year's Day, premiere on CNN (debuting at #1 among cable news viewers aged 25-54).. The Rotten Tomatoes platform gave the documentary a perfect 100% audience score (a rarity for the site). Along the way, the film won the Best Feature honor at the Gene Siskel Film Center’s Black Harvest Film Festival, the Montclair (NJ) Film Festival’s Audience Award, First Runner Up at the People’s Choice Award in the category of documentaries as well as receiving a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival. The documentary can be seen on HBO Max.
A veteran entertainment entrepreneur, film director, producer and writer, Dave Wooley is the co-author of Dionne Warwick’s best-selling autobiography “My Life As I See It”. Wooley has served as the Talent/Content Advisor for the 2020 Biden/Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee and recently earned an honorary doctoral degree from Huron University, in recognition of his body of work in the entertainment world. Mr. Wooley is currently serving as Vice Chair, for the upcoming amfAR Organization’s Award of Courage event on March 2nd, 2024, honoring longtime amfAR supporter, Grammy legend Dionne Warwick.
For interview inquiries, contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com
Angelo Ellerbee
