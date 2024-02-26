Attorney General Jackley Announces Selection Of Jurors For Watertown Man’s Murder Trial

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that 14 jurors were chosen Wednesday for the murder trial of Jeremiah Peacemaker of Watertown.

Nine men and five women will make up the final 12-member jury with two alternates. They were selected to hear the trial which starts with opening arguments at 9 a.m., Monday, Feb. 26 in the Codington County Courthouse in Watertown.

Peacemaker is charged in the 2020 death Kendra Owen of Watertown.

The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case with the assistance of the Codington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

