LANG REALTY DONATES CLOSE TO 5,000 POUNDS OF CLOTHING TO BENEFIT TWO CHARITIES

Lang Realty agents collected and sorted close to 5,000 pounds of clothing to benefit two Palm Beach County charities. Lang Realty agents sort clothing to benefit two Palm Beach County charities.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT:

Hillary Reynolds

(954) 815-1186

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LANG REALTY DONATES CLOSE TO

5,000 POUNDS OF CLOTHING TO BENEFIT

ACHIEVEMENT CENTERS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

AND THE HOMELESS COALITION OF PALM BEACH COUNTY



BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (February 21, 2024) – Lang Realty recently collected and donated close to 5,000 pounds of clothing to two charities, Achievement Centers for Children and Families and the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, as part of their inaugural “Clean Out Your Closet for a Cause” clothing drive.

“We are very grateful to those who generously donated clothing to support our ‘Clean Out Your Closet for Cause’ initiative,” said Scott Agran, president of Lang Realty. “Together, we can make a positive difference to individuals and families in need within our community.”

Agents, Lang clients, and the community at large participated in the drive, bringing gently used items to various Lang Realty offices throughout Palm Beach County.

After the conclusion of the drive, Lang Realty agents diligently sorted through the donated items. To facilitate the delivery of the collected clothing and footwear to Achievement Centers for Children & Families and the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, Lang partnered with All My Sons Moving & Storage. The moving company generously donated boxes and provided moving services, ensuring a seamless and efficient transfer of the donated items to those in need.

“Clean Out Your Closet for a Cause” is a Lang Cares effort. Lang Cares is Lang Realty’s community outreach initiative, formed to support local nonprofits that are already working hard with limited funding to feed food and secure families. The Lang Cares program provides resources to the local communities and encourages all of Lang Realty’s agents to make a difference in someone’s life today through donations of money, goods, services or even a donation of time in volunteering.

About the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County:

The Homeless Coalition is a non-profit organization that serves as a catalyst for community collaboration to prevent and end homelessness in our community.

About the Achievement Centers for Children & Families:

The Achievement Center for Children & Families (ACCF) offers programs to benefit children and families on multiple levels to nurture healthy development including improving school readiness, combating food insecurity, preventing summer reading loss, and providing a safe, nurturing environment for out-of-school time. In times of crisis, ACCF programs and services provide critical support that positively changes the trajectory of the whole family.

Lang Realty was established in 1989 and has grown from a modest start with three sales associates to become one of the top real estate companies in South Florida. The company has offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.

For more information on Lang Realty, including a list of office locations, visit www.langrealty.com.

# #