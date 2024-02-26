InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Drone Pod Designed to Help Aircraft Passengers Escape During Emergencies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaffer S. of Silver Spring, MD is the creator of the Air Crew and Passenger Escape Drone, a pod system that holds up to six aircraft passengers, allowing them to escape from an airplane during an emergency. Several shock absorbers in the base ensure safe landing for the pod when traveling toward the ground surface at high speeds. Several pods can be stored on board the aircraft to aid in escape for both passengers and crew. The pods feature a power distribution board, a motor flight, controller, an electronic speed controller, a control receiver, various sensors, and various safety features within the interior.
The pod is rectangular in shape and features four propellers that are activated when the pod is expelled from the aircraft, allowing it to travel safely toward the ground. The shock absorbers assist with landing, ensuring the passengers are transported to safety. The system is intended to save lives and prevent tragedies due to aircraft emergencies. Additional safety features include an O2 apparatus, oxygen masks, a flotation device and a video calling apparatus. While the drone is in flight, the video calling mechanism can be used to communicate with a controller on the ground surface. The flotation device will keep passengers safe if an emergency occurs over the ocean or other bodies of water. Overall, the drone pod is designed to save lives should an emergency occur midflight.
The aviation industry places a strong emphasis on passenger safety, and several products and technologies are developed to enhance the chances of survival in emergency situations. Aviation manufacturers are constantly looking for new and innovative products that help save lives. While the market is relatively specialized, it is an important aspect of aviation safety. Manufacturers and suppliers of these products typically work closely with airlines, regulatory bodies, and aviation safety organizations to ensure compliance with safety standards and regulations. The demand for such products like the Air Crew and Passenger Escape Drone is driven by the aviation industry's commitment to passenger safety and the need for effective emergency response measures.
Jaffer was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Air Crew and Passenger Escape Drone product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Air Crew and Passenger Escape Drone can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
