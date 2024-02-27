Stirring Story of World War II Heroines Arrives on March 5
Latest historical fiction from Rebecca Connolly uncovers the “Hidden Yellow Stars” of Holocaust bravery
Usually writers choose their projects, But I think this one chose me. I have Jewish blood through my grandmother, and a story about rescuing Jewish children really hit home.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Rebecca Connolly’s newest novel, the richly researched “Hidden Yellow Stars,” is slated for a national release by Shadow Mountain Publishing.
— Rebecca Connolly
The novel is tightly based on the true story of two women who worked tirelessly to save Jewish children during World War II. One of them, Ida Sterno, was a Jewish woman and brave leader of a clandestine resistance group. The other, Andrée Geulen, was a Belgian schoolteacher with a bold, brave heart. These unlikely allies become bound by their disdain of the Gestapo’s gastly practice of forcing Jews to identify by pinning yellow stars to their clothing.
Undaunted by the danger, these two heroines shielded children in secret channels and pledged that someday, somehow, they would reunite them with their families. But their evil enemies made promises of their own — namely to expose and punish anyone offering aid to the Jews.
“Usually writers choose their projects,” Connolly said of the upcoming release. “But I think this one chose me. I have Jewish blood through my grandmother, and a story about rescuing Jewish children really hit home. As I researched, I thought about Grandma, and her father, and my many cousins. But mostly I thought about the children in my family tree who could have very well needed a rescue themselves.”
Connolly was also drawn to the true story by the bravery of its real-life stars. “The humanity and sacrifice of these two women was absolutely extraordinary. We should all hope to be as brave and bold as these two!”
Among the story’s more surprising elements is how Geulen and Sterno’s Herculean efforts were not driven by devotion to faith. “Andrée was an atheist by this time in her life,” Connolly explained. “And Ida was a non-practicing Jew. But they had great faith in humanity and kindness that transcended their own needs. They saw evil in the world and determined that they were not going to stand by and let that evil win. Fear and risk would not stop them.”
As Connolly nears the book’s launch, she extends an open invitation to readers. “May we all continue to remember the horrors, evils, and tragedy of the Holocaust. And may we never forget that evil triumphs when people do nothing. So let’s follow these women’s examples. Let’s bring hope to those who need it most and stand with the persecuted. No matter the costs.”
“Hidden Yellow Stars” is set for launch on March 5, 2024.
About Rebecca Connolly:
Rebecca Connolly is the author of more than two dozen novels. She calls herself a Midwest girl, having lived in Ohio and Indiana. She's always been a bookworm, and her grandma would send her books almost every month so she would never run out. Book Fairs were her carnival, and libraries are her happy place. She received a master's degree from West Virginia University. While doing research for this book, she discovered information about her own family history, including the fates of several unknown family members who perished in the concentration camps of World War II. Learn more at www.rebeccaconnolly.com or on Instagram at @author.rebecca.connolly
About the Publisher:
Shadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and non-fiction. We’re the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series Fablehaven and the sequel series Dragonwatch by Brandon Mull. We’re also known for our Proper Romance® line of sweet romances. Non-fiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters’ Stuff as well as the New York Times best-selling history book 7 Tipping Points that Saved the World. Finally, our best-selling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright’s Christmas Jars—now a major motion picture, and the award-winning The Rent Collector by Camron Wright. We cultivate stories worth telling, questions worth exploring, and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children, and our society.
