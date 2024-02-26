Entrepreneur Brandon Andrews Headlines Artificial Intelligence Event Series in Morocco
Andrews hosted seven events with U.S. Mission Morocco focused on AI trends and practical applications for artificial intelligence at every stage of business.
Morocco’s interest and expertise in artificial intelligence is growing. Last week I saw firsthand dynamic entrepreneurs using AI, students hungry to learn more, and everyday technologists using AI...”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon Andrews, a tech entrepreneur and entertainment leader, led an artificial intelligence event series in Morocco – hosting seven events in three cities from February 19-23, 2024. Local technologists, entrepreneurs, creatives, students, professionals, and interested community members attended the events hosted in Casablanca, Kenitra, and Tangier.
— Brandon Andrews
Andrews is CEO of The Inexorable and Cofounder and Chief Product Officer at Gauge – an AI driven market research platform. The sessions focused on artificial intelligence trends and practical applications of machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and other artificial intelligence tools.
“Morocco’s interest and expertise in artificial intelligence is growing. Last week I saw firsthand dynamic entrepreneurs using AI, students hungry to learn more, and everyday technologists using AI to improve their lives and communities,” said Brandon Andrews, CEO – The Inexorable. "I met local entrepreneurs working on AI model localization and small language models, impact leaders using AI for natural disaster recovery, innovators with AI ideas, and even Kenza Layli – the first AI influencer in Morocco – launched by L'Atelier Digital. Morocco is well positioned to benefit from and lead in AI. I look forward to working with my new friends in Morocco to collaborate on projects that deliver value.
Organized with the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Mission Morocco, and local partners - the events were held a range of spaces around the country. Partners included Technopark, AmCham Morocco, ENSA National School of Applied Sciences, Anoual Association, and Faculty of Science and Technology Tangier. Local innovators also pitched AI business ideas at several of the sessions for feedback and collaboration.
The AI event series in Morocco follows an AI event series Andrews hosted in Kampala, Uganda in December 2023. He will continue hosting global events focused on artificial intelligence in 2024 and beyond.
On the global stage, Andrews has hosted the ContentMaker Stage at Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal; Unleash+ Pitch Competition in Mysore, India; and CGI Entrepreneurship Greenhouse at the Clinton Global Initiative. In 2022, he joined a CNN Business panel on entrepreneurship in the African Diaspora, keynoted the GoViral Festival in Dushanbe, Tajikistan and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and hosted the African Union Black History Month Celebration at the African Union Mission in Washington, DC.
Named a Global Innovation Fellow by the United States Department of State, Brandon Andrews has traveled the world leading impactful entrepreneurship programming and hosting events, including keynotes at Go Viral 2017 and 2018 in Almaty, Kazakhstan; educational programming at Expo 2017 Astana in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; engaging as a delegate at the US-China Youth Forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Shenzhen, China; co-leading a week-long entrepreneurship accelerator in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and hosting the Department of State’s GIST Pitch Competition at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in The Hague, Netherlands.
Andrews also serves as the United States Country Director of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), a global civil society organization recognizing people of African Descent in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent. In this role, Andrews connects with entrepreneurs from the African Diaspora across the world.
In the United States, Andrews meets thousands of entrepreneurs each year leading casting for television business shows including casting for ABC’s Shark Tank with impact agency Values Partnerships.
Visit http://brandonandrews.me/ for more information.
Brandon Andrews
The Inexorable
+1 202-735-3554
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Recap - Brandon Andrews hosts AI Event Series in Morocco