Brandon Andrews Hosts UNLEASH Plus ‘Dragon’s Den’ Pitch Competition Funding Global Startups in India
11 UNLEASH Plus teams scaling solutions addressing United Nations SDGs pitched for $60K at the culmination of the UNLEASH Plus Bootcamp at the Infosys Campus.
Progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is critical to creating a better world for our children. Progress can’t happen without innovation.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon Andrews, a tech entrepreneur and entertainment leader, hosted the UNLEASH Plus ‘Dragon’s Den’ at the Infosys Campus in Mysore, India. 11 teams from around the world working to scale solutions impacting United Nations Sustainable Development Goals made final pitches to a panel of judges with $60,000 in funding available.
— Brandon Andrews
Bare Craft Consulting from India won $10,000 from Ramboll and Infosys. Hope Behind Bars from Nigeria won $25,000 from HCL, and SOLVillion from Jordan won $25,000 from Chemonics International.
CEO of The Inexorable and Cofounder and Chief Product Officer of Gauge, Andrews also has done casting for television business shows including ABC’s Shark Tank and REVOLT’s Bet on Black. He returned to the global stage after hosting the CGI Entrepreneurship Greenhouse at the Clinton Global Initiative; joining a CNN Business panel on entrepreneurship in the African Diaspora; keynoting the GoViral Festival in Dushanbe, Tajikistan and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; and hosting the African Union Black History Month Celebration at the African Union Mission in 2022.
“Progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is critical to creating a better world for our children. Progress can’t happen without innovation, said Brandon Andrews – CEO, The Inexorable. “From Columbia to Mongolia and all points in between, I was excited to hear pitches from the 11 innovators from all around the world. Their work represents hope. Like many entrepreneurs I meet, their businesses are already making an impact locally, they just need the resources to scale. I was happy to join UNLEASH, Chemonics, Infosys and other partners in getting resources to these entrepreneurs. I can’t wait to see the impact they will make.”
The 11 teams who pitched included:
Airee Felt from Mongolia, Arena Recycling from Tanzania, Hope Behind Bars from Nigeria, Alokito Teachers from Bangladesh, Eutechtics from the United Kingdom, BeFly from Colombia, Ecotutu from Nigeria, Assista Limited from Malawi, Bare Craft Consulting from India, and SOLVillion from Jordan, and Learning Initiatives for India from India.
Judges included:
Melissa Gasmi, Senior Vice President, Middle East & North Africa Chemonics International; Dr. Rajeshwari S. Raina, Professor, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, HCL; Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Delivery - BFSI, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Infosys; and Vidya Basarkod, Managing Director, Ramboll India & Director, Ramboll Engineering Centre.
UNLEASH Plus
UNLEASH Plus 2022 is a 6-month incubation program for young entrepreneurs around the world working on solutions that contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The program is co-hosted by Chemonics international and supports teams with an existing prototype to become impactful ventures for solving social or environmental challenges. The incubation program and week-long bootcamp culminated in a final competitive event, the ‘Dragon’s Den.’
Global Engagement
Andrews continues his work with entrepreneurs around the world. Earlier in 2022, Andrews hosted CGI Greenhouse at the Clinton Global Initiative, joined a panel discussing the Global African Diaspora and entrepreneurship, and delivered keynotes at GoViral 2022 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. He also led interactive sessions around Central Asia on artificial intelligence, pitching a business, and solving business problems.
Named a Global Innovation Fellow by the United States Department of State, Brandon Andrews has traveled the world leading impactful entrepreneurship programming and hosting events, including keynotes at Go Viral 2017 and 2018 in Almaty, Kazakhstan; educational programming at Expo 2017 Astana in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; engaging as a delegate at the US-China Youth Forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Shenzhen, China; co-leading a week-long entrepreneurship accelerator in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and hosting the Department of State’s GIST Pitch Competition at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in The Hague, Netherlands.
Andrews also serves as the United States Country Director of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), a global civil society organization recognizing people of African Descent in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent. In this role, Andrews connects with entrepreneurs from the African Diaspora across the world.
In the United States, Andrews meets thousands of entrepreneurs each year leading casting for television business shows including casting for ABC’s Shark Tank with impact agency Values Partnerships.
Visit http://brandonandrews.me/ for more information on Brandon Andrews.
Inexorable Press
The Inexorable
media@inexorable.co
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn