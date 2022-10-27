Brandon Andrews Appointed to the National Bankers Association Next Gen Advisory Council
Andrews will advise Minority Deposit Institutions (MDIs) on digital capabilities, research, and services for small businesses.
Minority Deposit Institutions are pillars in communities across the nation, providing critical inflection points for services, capital, and resources needed to keep the U.S. economy moving.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Bankers Association founded to strengthen America's minority-owned and -operated banks launched a new Next Generation (Next Gen) Advisory Council at its’ 95th Anniversary Conference in Washington, DC. Brandon Andrews - CEO of The Inexorable and Cofounder and Chief Product Officer of Gauge was appointed as an inaugural member of the Next Gen Advisory Council. Andrews brings a range of experience to the Council, including public policy, entrepreneurship, market research, and casting for television business shows including ABC’s Shark Tank and REVOLT’s Bet on Black.
— Brandon Andrews
“Minority Deposit Institutions (MDIs) are not only pillars in communities across the nation, but they are also critical inflection points for services, capital, and resources needed to keep the U.S. economy moving; I am proud to support them,” said Brandon Andrews – CEO, The Inexorable. The Brookings Institution and others documented a record number of micro-businesses started during and after the pandemic.
Communities of color over-indexed in starting these businesses that have the potential to grow, hire, and create economic opportunity. MDIs are well-positioned to meet these businesses and their founders where they are and help them grow over time. I am excited to bring my experience in entrepreneurship, public policy, market research, and capital formation at this important juncture for MDIs and the communities they serve.”
The Next Gen Advisory Council is made up of ethnically diverse leaders that have made noteworthy contributions to finance, technology, entertainment, and sports. As digital capabilities increasingly define financial services and the customer base gets younger, MDIs must modernize to survive. Next Gen fulfills that need and will focus on increasing the number of millennials using minority-owned and minority-operated banks while providing insight on ways to improve technology to meet the needs of their evolving customer base.
Next Generation Advisory Council Members:
• Kai Cunningham, Co-Chair and Co-Founder, Limited Ventures
• Chloe Barz, Co-Chair and Director, Robinhood Markets
• Nicole Elam, President & CEO, National Bankers Association
• Stephone Coward II, Co-Founder, BankBlackUSA
• Chris Gray, Founder & CEO, Scholly
• Donald Hawkins, Founder & CEO, Kinly
• Rashaad Lambert, Senior Executive Vice President, Forbes
• Daniel Taylor, Co-Founder & CEO, AMP
• Sheena Allen, Founder, CapWay
• Kelly Ifill, Founder & CEO, Guava
• Kori Hale, CEO, CultureBanx
• Joseph Akintolayo, CEO, Deposits.com
• Brandon Andrews, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Gauge
• Victor Costa, Co-Founder, Limited Ventures
• Brandon Copeland, Current NFL Player & Professor, University of Pennsylvania
• Sasha Stevenson, CEO & Founder, The Pave Group
• Valentine Angeles, Deputy of Global Corporate Affairs, East West Bank
