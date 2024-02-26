Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Invites Guests to Shoot Hoops with Basketball Star DaRon Holmes II
Join us on March 2 for a family fun eventKETTERING, OH, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken known for its fresh, never frozen chicken, is putting community and family at the forefront with a meet-and-greet opportunity on March 2 that includes engaging activities including basketball hoop, giveaways, a chance to meet the University of Dayton basketball star in person, and the presence of ESPN analyst Keith Byars.
“We’re delighted to offer an experience that brings families together and celebrates our partnership with DaRon Holmes II,” said Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken owner and operator Chuck Doran. “We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and enjoy an afternoon of fun and delicious food.”
Holmes II, the Dayton Flyers Forward, has had a signed NIL (name, image, likeness) with Lee’s since 2021 and has been an asset to University of Dayton’s success in the 2023/2024 season, which is now ranked #18 in the Associated Press (AP) Poll. Holmes II has been named Athletic 10 Player of the Week four times.
The event on March 2 is set for 2 pm - 4 pm and is open to the public and fans are encouraged to join in the excitement and meet one of Dayton’s rising basketball talents.
For more information on Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken or to view the menu or locations, visit https://www.leesfamousrecipe.com/. Earn free food and rewards through Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken reward app that can be downloaded at https://www.leesfamousrecipe.com/loyalty-app. For more information on Flyght Academy, please visit https://www.theflyghtacademy.com/.
About Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken
For more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized as the #1 Fast Food Fried Chicken by the 2023 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.
