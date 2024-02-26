15th Việt Nam International Furniture & Home Accessories Expo kicks off

VIETNAM, February 26 - HCM CITY — The 15th Việt Nam International Furniture & Home Accessories Expo (VIFA EXPO 2024) began on February 26 at the SKY EXPO VIETNAM Center, Quang Trung Software City, District 12, HCM City.

With 2,000 booths occupying 36,000sq.m, the event features over 600 exhibitors from 22 Vietnamese cities and provinces, as well as participants from 17 different nations and territories, including the US, China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

It offers opportunities for furniture and home accessories businesses to exhibit their products and pursue orders from domestic and international clients.

According to Trần Ngọc Liêm, director of VCCI HCM City Branch, Việt Nam's wood and furniture exports faced challenges in 2023, experiencing a contraction after two decades of growth. However, late 2023 and early 2024 saw a strong recovery.

Exports reached nearly US$1.8 billion in January 2024, constituting over 29 per cent of Việt Nam's agricultural export turnover. It also became the sole sector to achieve monthly exports of over $1 billion.

Despite this success, the industry encounters ongoing challenges amid global uncertainty.

Therefore, trade promotion is crucial, and the 15th VIFA EXPO serves as a critical platform, bridging businesses seeking orders and providing opportunities for exhibitors to display products and secure deals, he said.

Moreover, the exhibition also organises additional activities, including seminars, business matching programmes, and factory visit tours.

VIFA EXPO is one of the leading trade promotion events in the furniture industry in the region, ranking eighth on the list of the top 100 global furniture events on the reputable website www.10times.com.

The exhibition is organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Hồ Chí Minh City Branch (VCCI-HCMC), the Vietnam Association for Building Materials (VABM) and Liên Minh Company, with support from the Vietnam Coconut Association (VCA), the Hồ Chí Minh City Advertising Association (HAA), and the Vietnam Investment Construction - Services in Agriculture and Forestry Association (VICSAFA).

The exhibition lasts until February 29. — VNS