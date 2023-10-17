VetStem Sponsors Stem Cell Workshop for Wildlife Conservation

Leading regenerative veterinary medicine company, VetStem, Inc., recently sponsored first stem cell workshop supporting wildlife conservation.

Maintaining the health and well-being of endangered exotic animals is particularly crucial and has become a community effort...” — Dr. Bob Harman, VetStem CEO

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading regenerative veterinary medicine company, VetStem, Inc., recently sponsored a first of its kind stem cell workshop supporting wildlife conservation. The Stem Cell Technology for Genetic Rescue Workshop was held on September 17-20, 2023, in La Jolla, California. The workshop brought together 45 global leaders in stem cell science to share their experience and expertise and to discuss how stem cell technology can further wildlife conservation efforts.

VetStem CEO, Dr. Bob Harman, was among those invited to the workshop. As leaders in the field, VetStem has worked with several exotic animal organizations to provide stem cell therapy for multiple species including elephants, big cats, bears, multiple aquatic species, and more. While stem cells are primarily used to treat orthopedic conditions, exotic species have received VetStem Cell Therapy for various ailments such as organ failure, viral diseases, ocular disorders, and traumatic injuries.

Dr. Harman stated, “We take our job very seriously when it comes to the research and development of innovative regenerative medicine treatments for animals and diseases that have minimal treatment options. Maintaining the health and well-being of endangered exotic animals is particularly crucial and has become a community effort, bringing together veterinarians, scientists, and those in the animal health field across the globe. We are happy to contribute to the mission and will continue our own research to develop potentially life-saving stem cell treatments for these animals.”

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are regenerative cells with numerous mechanisms of action that can be applied in a wide variety of traumatic and developmental diseases. MSCs can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, induce repair and regeneration, and stimulate the formation of new blood vessels. VetStem has the ability to cryopreserve stem cells and currently has a bank of stem cells from over 40 different exotic animal species.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

