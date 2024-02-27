iCAT™ Unveiled - A Revolutionary AI-Powered Tool for Optimizing Health Outcomes Through a DEIA Lens
IDC and E3 NexHealth Transform Healthcare Culture with AI, Data, and DEIAINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® and E3 NexHealth announce the groundbreaking launch of the Intelligent Culture Assessment and Transformation (iCAT)™ tool. This innovative predictive modeling solution leverages the power of research and AI to optimize and improve health care outcomes.
Using a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) lens, the tool will scan the internal and external landscape and propel a transformation in the workplace through a weighted measurement system. As a valid and reliable assessment tool, the iCAT™ assists with cultural alignment and risk management, as well as provides real-time feedback regarding policies, practices, and people.
In today's dynamic health ecosystem, both patient and workforce needs are evolving. Forward-thinking companies understand that fostering an inclusive and thriving culture is a business imperative. Existing cultural assessment solutions often provide surface-level insights that fail to address the root causes of disparities, or properly ascertain the complexity that is associated with inequities. The iCAT™ is a game changing AI-powered solution that dives deeper, exposing organizational inadequacies that impede high-performing and agile teams, as well as facilitates understanding around the multi-faceted, interconnected approach that is required to transform insights into action.
“In the Tech sector, there’s a saying: fail early, fail fast, fail often. However, in the healthcare and DEIA fields, organizations avoid failure at all costs. As a result, organizational inadequacies predominate because we can’t fix what we don’t acknowledge as broken”, says Leah Smiley, CDE®, President of IDC. "Cultural misalignment within healthcare organizations creates significant barriers, impacting everything from employee and patient recruitment and retention to disparate health outcomes. The iCAT™ tool tackles these challenges, offering a data-driven and layered approach to prescribing smart workplace transformation strategies and fostering healthy organizational cultures.”
iCAT™ operates through a multifaceted methodology, engaging in comprehensive data analysis, qualitative research, direct observation, and additional strategies to bring to light the unseen biases. By scrutinizing patient outcomes, auditing algorithms for medical decision-making, and analyzing social networks within the organization, iCAT™ identifies disparities and biased decision-making processes. It also examines company policies, internal documents, and communications for language or practices that might propagate stereotypes or disadvantage specific groups.
Dr. Anthonise Fields, Founder and CEO of E3 NexHealth, explains, "the iCAT™ goes beyond sentiment analysis and pulse surveys to deliver an exhaustive cultural analysis. Our novel approach pinpoints specific DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility) gaps and recommends tailored interventions to address root causes of disparate outcomes – including health disparities. This level of precision sets the iCAT™ apart and is essential for driving meaningful change and ensuring strong outcomes for everyone.” Dr. Fields will serve as the lead researcher for the iCAT™ tool.
Key Features of the iCAT™:
• AI-powered cultural assessment: Uncover systemic DEIA challenges within the organization that may impact health outcomes.
• Research-based interventions: Targeted solutions aligned with best practices to improve health equity.
• Virtual measurement: Track progress and ROI through continuous data analysis, ensuring sustained improvements to health disparities.
• DEIA competency: Backed by the expertise of leading diversity and inclusion professionals, ensuring interventions are safe, effective, and culturally relevant.
The target market for the iCAT™ tool will be hospitals and healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers, health insurers, regulatory agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), research bodies, educational institutions, and others who serve marginalized communities.
"We're proud to partner with E3 NexHealth to champion DEIA as a cornerstone of optimal health outcomes in healthcare," emphasized Smiley. "Together, we're offering a solution that goes beyond compliance, leading the way in responsible AI use for real-world impact."
While advancements in healthcare technology are crucial, health equity hinges on building inclusive healthcare environments for patients, researchers, and providers. Certainly, the success of iCAT™ hinges on collaboration. IDC and E3 NexHealth invite stakeholder organizations to explore this breakthrough solution and join us as partners, shaping the future of equitable outcomes in patient-centered care. Visit e3nexhealth.com/icat or email info@e3nexhealth.org to get started.
About the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), Inc.
Cultivating inclusive workplaces since 2009, the Institute for Diversity Certification empowers professionals and executives to transform the workplace and marketplace through Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA). IDC engages a dynamic membership community and operates the world's leading DEI certification program, offering Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentials. For more information, please visit www.diversitycertification.org.
About E3 NexHealth
Dedicated to advancing equitable healthcare outcomes through technology and innovation, E3 NexHealth empowers organizations to cultivate inclusive environments and bridge health disparities, so our next health is our best health. Visit e3nexhealth.com for more information.
Contacts
Dr. Anthonise Fields, CEO
E3 NexHealth
anthonise.fields@e3nexhealth.com
Karen Ledford
The Society for Diversity
+1 720-909-4863
info@societyfordiversity.org
