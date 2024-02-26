IAOP Recognizes IBA Group In The GO100 For 12th Consecutive Year
The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals unveiled The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 honoring IBA Group as a Global Outsourcing 100 company.
We extend our heartfelt congratulations to IBA Group for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest.”PRAGUE, CZECHIA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) unveiled The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 list honoring IBA Group as a Global Outsourcing 100 company. The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 list comprises the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. IAOP includes IBA Group in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for the 12th consecutive year.
— Debi Hamill, IAOP’s CEO
Michael Forbes, Managing Director at IAOP, said,
“It is my pleasure to advise you on behalf IAOP® and this year's judges’ panel that your company has been selected for The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 list produced by IAOP, in the Leader Judging Size category. Your participation demonstrates a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry. I commend your company’s efforts in documenting your achievements, and once again, congratulate you on your success. Best wishes for a banner 2024 year.”
Debi Hamill, IAOP’s CEO, went on to say,
"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to IBA Group for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest."
The Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. IBA Group has been included in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for 12 years in a row. In 2023, IAOP recognized IBA Group as Super Stars of The Global Outsourcing 100 and distinguished the company in all sub-lists of the ranking for the fourth year running.
About the Judges and Selection Criteria
The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. The 2024 panel is led by Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO.
About IAOP
IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, driving exceptional business and societal outcomes. IAOP members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. IAOP connects people and organizations to the growing global community and the resources needed to get the results they deserve and demand. For more information, visit www.IAOP.org
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in 16 countries. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
Irina Kiptkova
IBA Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube