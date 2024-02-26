PIAFRICA 2024: Igniting Investment Dialogue with Hon. Minister Soomilduth Bholah's Special Address

PIAFRICA24

At PIAfrica, industry leaders and investment experts convene to discuss charting the course for growth for pension funds and alternative investment in Africa.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated 7th edition of the Pension Fund and Alternative Investment Africa (#PIAfrica) Conference is gearing up to host an esteemed gathering of Industry leaders including CEOs, Presidents, Commissioners, COOs, and Executive Directors, Managers from Pension Funds, Investment Firms, and Institutions across Africa and beyond. Scheduled to take place on February 28th-29th, 2024, at the prestigious Intercontinental in Balaclava, Mauritius, this year's event is poised to unravel the investment conundrum for growth in African markets.

With a robust turnout of over 180+ attendees, 40 distinguished speakers, and representation from 25 countries, including delegations from Angola, Australia, Cameroun, Djibouti, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Namibia, and Nigeria, #PIAfrica promises unparalleled networking opportunities and insightful discussions on pension fund management and alternative investments in Africa. #PIAfrica promises unmatched networking opportunities and insightful discussions on pension fund management and alternative investments shaping Africa's financial landscape.

Under the theme "Reshaping African Markets: Deciphering the Investment Conundrum for Growth," PIAFRICA 2024 aims to delve deep into the economic growth potential of African pension funds and alternative investment markets. The event will feature insightful discussions, led by international luminaries, exploring new investment pathways and addressing associated challenges and concerns.

Distinguished Speakers and Esteemed Guests: This edition boasts an impressive lineup of international speakers, including:

● Harvesh Seegolam, Governor, Bank of Mauritius

● H.E. Dr. Sidi Ould TAH, President, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA)

● The Hon. Nicholas Sherry, Chair of TWUSUPER (Australia)

● Namakau Mundia Ntini, Chief Executive Officer, Pensions and Insurance Authority, Zambia

● Amos Ndung’u, General Manager - Investments of Kenya Power Pension Fund (KPPF)

● Mary Kamari, Group Executive Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations, TDB Group

● Rekha C Mhango, Deputy Governor – Administration, Bank of Zambia

● Dave Uduanu, CEO of Access Pension Fund Limited (Nigeria)

● Fola Fagbule, Deputy Director & Head, Financial Advisory, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC)

● Ken Poonoosamy, CEO of the Economic Development Board, Mauritius

● Bilal Adam, CEO of Stewards Investment Capital

● Representatives from, Eskom Pension & Provident Fund, Pencom Nigeria, National Social Security Authority (NSSA) Zimbabwe, Moçambique Previdente, National Fund for Municipal Workers (NFMW), National Pension Scheme Authority Zambia and more.

Highlighted Sessions

A special session on "Diversifying and Unlocking Investment Opportunities" will feature prominent figures discussing the evolving role of infrastructure in portfolios, private markets' impact, real estate investments, and opportunities in renewable energy amid the energy crisis. Notable panellists include Umar Farouk Aminu, Commissioner of the Nigeria National Pension Commission (PenCom), Aymeric Saha, CEO of Mida Advisors, Nes Ruwo, Principal- Syndication & Distribution at DBSA, and Denis C Kouassi of CNPS, Ivory Coast, Ron Mincy of BlackRock and Umulinga Karingwa from the TDB Group.

Industry Insights and Networking Opportunities

PIAFRICA 2024 promises to uphold its reputation as a premier gathering for industry professionals in the region. With insightful panel discussions covering emerging trends in alternative investments, legal and regulatory updates, corporate governance, and the impact of technology on pensions, attendees can expect a conducive environment for knowledge sharing and networking.

The Honourable Minister Soomilduth (Sunil) Bholah to grace PIAFRICA 2024

Adding to the event's prestige, The Honourable Minister Soomilduth (Sunil) Bholah, Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mauritius, will grace the occasion and deliver a speech, underscoring the significance of the conference in shaping the region's investment landscape.

About AMETRADE

We are the leading independent business to business event organiser in Africa, with over 20 years of working experience in over 30 countries. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful business connections, educate and bring together leading stakeholders to address and solve problems that lead to improved collaboration and progress in each of the industries that we serve. Our on the ground presence gives us an unrivalled competitive advantage and know-how. Our value added services offering includes: tailor-made capacity building training programs, digital connect marketing services and valuable business intelligence reports. Join us in our efforts to shape a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive economic development in Africa.

Visit: www.ametrade.org to learn more.

About #PIAFRICA

The premier Pension Fund and Alternative Investment Africa Conference (#PIAFRICA), is the region's foremost platform, bringing together CEOs, Presidents, Commissioners, COOs, and Executive Directors from Pension Funds, Investment Firms, and Institutions across Africa and beyond. This conference serves as a vital hub for exploring new investment pathways, particularly within alternative investments while addressing associated challenges and concerns. PIAFRICA aims to foster collaboration, drive economic growth, and enhance industry knowledge through insightful panel discussions, networking opportunities, and knowledge-sharing sessions.

Website: www.pensionfundsafrica.com

