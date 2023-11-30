SUCCESSFUL 2nd EDITION OF ANGOLA MINING CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS INDUSTRY GROWTH AND SUSTAINABILITY

The conference, organized by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas in collaboration with AMETrade, and Bumbar Mining

LONDON, OFFICE 403, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd Edition of the Angola Mining Conference, held on November 23rd and 24th at the Centro de Convençoes de Talatona in Luanda, has proven to be a pivotal event for the mining industry in Angola.

The conference, organized by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas in collaboration with AMETrade, and Bumbar Mining attracted key stakeholders, industry experts, and government officials to discuss the critical issues shaping the future of mining in Angola. The conference theme “Mineral Resources, Development, Sustainability, and Challenges,” was framed within the Angolan Government's economic diversification strategy outlined in the National Development Plan (PDN) 2023-2027.

This hybrid event combined face-to-face and online transmission and hosted 9 working sessions with an impressive turnout: over 60 speakers, more than 450 delegates, 45 exhibitors,19 sponsors, and representation from 25 countries.

The opening session featured a keynote address by Hon Dr. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, the Minister of Mines, Petroleum, and Gas of Angola, emphasizing the pivotal role of private entities in the mining sector. The Hon. Minister Azevedo stressed the government's responsibility to create a conducive environment through attractive legislation, geological infrastructure development, and investment in human capital to support companies investing in the country. He also brought attention to the vital role mineral resources play in bolstering food security.

A significant moment of the conference was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Angola and the United States. José Manuel, CEO of the Geological Institute of Angola (IGEO), and Tulinabo S. Mushingi, U.S. Ambassador to Angola, representing the United States Geological Survey (USGS), signed a protocol aiming to establish scientific cooperation. Under this protocol, the USGS will support Angola in mapping its mineral resources, contributing to the country becoming a crucial supplier for global energy transformation with the collective goal of attracting more investments to Angola.

Additionally, Jacinto Rocha, CEO of the National Agency of Mineral Resources (ANRM), and Marna Cloete, President of the Ivanhoe Group Mines, signed three copper exploration contracts in Angola reinforcing the government's comprehensive development goals for the mining sector.

Key Themes and Topics:

Angola's Vision for Sustainable Development: The first key session, moderated by Jânio da Rosa Corrêa Victor, Secretary of State for Mineral Resources, emphasis was placed on fostering increased collaboration within the mining sector across the SADC region. The discussion centered on strategically leveraging resource gains to strengthen and align mining companies, with the ultimate aim of maximizing regional advantages.

Challenges of the International Diamond Market:

The discussion on the continuous evolution of Angola's diamond market served as a compelling illustration of the country's advantageous positioning in diamond exploration. Concurrently, natural diamond producers remain steadfast in their commitment to production, a key element for ensuring stability within the sector. The technologically competitive stance of the Angolan mining sector was emphasized, highlighting a dedication to ongoing innovation in equipment. The discourse extended to exploring opportunities within the sector, notably focusing on the Saurimo diamond hub. Additionally, Angola's potential to achieve a noteworthy milestone, reaching 17.5 million carats by 2027, was recognized. Given its status as a producer of natural diamonds, the paramount concern remains on sustaining and enhancing production. It was also held that efforts must be intensified to safeguard against synthetic diamonds replacing their natural counterparts.

Social and Environmental Responsibility and Governance: An emphasis on SDG implementation, commitment to standards, and the role of transparency programs like Transparency International's Global Mining and ITIE in reporting on environmental, transition, and corruption issues was made as a means to strengthen its transparency in the mining industry. Attention was called on reporting on environmental, transition, and corruption issues. Angola's dedication to sustainability was stressed through its voluntary accession to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), a move designed to reinforce transparency within the mining industry.

Current State of Mining in Angola: Insights on funding and adherence to mining regulations were shared and a call for aligning mining interests with environmental considerations to avert risks in sensitive areas and protect local communities was also made. However, despite acknowledged challenges, the conference affirmed that the evident advantages continue to position investments in Angola's mining sector as favorable, outweighing associated risks. This positive outlook signals resilience and growth potential in Angola's mining industry, fostering optimism for future developments.

Attracting Investment, Business Opportunities, and Sustainable Finance: Angola's political stability, and strategic geographical location were highlighted. The ornamental rocks, good port infrastructure, and government efforts were shown to create value and diversify into critical minerals.

Sustainable Financing and Attracting Investment for Mining Projects: The conference held that securing funds for investments in Angola relies on the collaborative vision of stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity. Strict adherence to regulations governing the establishment of mining companies in Angola is deemed crucial to confirm and validate processes, contributing to the enhancement of the country's position in the sector.

Despite acknowledged challenges, the prevailing observation asserts that the benefits of investing in Angola continue to outweigh the associated risks, presenting a compelling case for sustained investment in the country's mining landscape. The Angola Mining Conference has reaffirmed its position as a premier platform for networking, high-quality content, and business meetings, building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2019.