Africa’s Mining Olympics to take place at Mining on Top Africa in Paris

Mining on Top Africa (#MOTA) 7th Congress in Paris unites mining leaders, fostering Europe-Africa partnerships for responsible investment.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining on Top Africa (#MOTA), the 7th Annual African Mining Congress will return once again to Paris, France for a crucial pre-Olympics meeting of the industry’s highest level mining decision makers. Africa’s mining’s day has arrived. The world’s exponential need for critical minerals is providing momentum for the continent to capitalise on its vast resources. The main battery minerals, essential for global green and digital transitions, plus defence and space technologies are crucial to these ambitions. The key to strengthening value chains and winning financing for critical raw material (CRM) production will be its success in striking partnerships and collaborations with industry in the US, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Europe already has partnerships in several African countries and is seeking more. The European Investment Bank group and European development finance institutions could also help strengthen CRM value chains between Europe and Africa.

It is against this backdrop that AME Trade Ltd, a leading independent Africa focused B2B event organiser is once again holding the Mining on Top Africa Summit in Paris, thus providing a unique opportunity for European industry stakeholders to connect and network with top level decision makers from both the African public and private sector.

The main theme of MOTA 2024 will be “Responsible Investing & Diversification Strategies in a Low-Growth Environment.”

MOTA 2023 gathered over 300 delegates from over 25 countries. The event was attended by Ministerial delegations from Algeria, Benin, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Niger, Senegal and Zambia. MOTA was supported by the key international stakeholders such as the Government of France, BRGM, International Chamber of Commerce and Affectio Mutandi. Mining on Top 2023 was sponsored by: Global Atomic, Port Automne de Cotonou, SMB-Winning, Orano, DMT and Fenor.

About AMETRADE

We are the leading independent business to business event organiser in Africa, with over 20 years of working experience in over 30 countries. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful business connections, educate and bring together leading stakeholders to address and solve problems that lead to improved collaboration and progress in each of the industries that we serve. Our on the ground presence gives us an unrivalled competitive advantage and know how. Our value added services offering includes: tailor made capacity building training programs , digital connect marketing services and valuable business intelligence reports. Join us in our efforts to shape a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive economic development in Africa. Visit www.ametrade.org to learn more.

About Mining On Top Africa (#MOTA)

Mining On Top Africa is a premier annual conference that brings together mining professionals, government officials, investors, and industry stakeholders to discuss and strategize the future of mining in Africa. With a commitment to fostering sustainable practices, technological innovation, and responsible mining, MOTA is a key platform for shaping the trajectory of the mining sector on the continent.

