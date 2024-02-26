Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Five Tours in March

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, March 2. Meet leader Katy Allen at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh plants, history, and/or ecology. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, March 9. Meet leader Paul Wilson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on the web of organisms that decompose, reuse, and fix carbon, phosphorus, and nitrogen, plus learning a bit about lichens. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, March 16. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine. After discussing the workings of our unique wastewater treatment plant, Paul will focus on the small, little-known creatures living along the trail (e.g., galls, caterpillars, bugs) that many people overlook while out for a walk. Be prepared for some unexpected discoveries! For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, March 23. Meet leader Lynn Jones at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on the human and natural history of the North Bay. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, March 30. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.