Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,534 in the last 365 days.

April 15 Deadline for HAF+WRCF’s Summer Youth Partnership Grants

This is a press release from Humboldt Area Foundation+Wild Rivers Community Foundation:

HAF+WRCF Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation logoGroups and organizations planning summer youth programs, camps and activities in Curry, Del Norte and Humboldt counties have until April 15 to apply for grants of $500 to $3,000 offered by the Summer Youth Partnership grant program.

The grants, administered by Humboldt Area Foundation+Wild Rivers Community Foundation, come from HAF+WRCF’s generous affiliates and community partners including McLean Foundation, The Patricia D. & William B. Smullin Foundation, and Providence’s Community Health Investment. Individual funder contributions include Ed & Barbara Brattain Memorial Fund and Brattain Family Student Enrichment.

The Summer Youth Partnership grants are available to programs and activities scheduled between June 1 and Sept. 1. Find the application at www.hafoundation.org/apply.

In 2023, a total of $50,634 in grants were distributed to 43 charitable organizations and projects that provided opportunities such as quality educational and outdoor stewardship activities, artistic and recreational programs, and scholarships for vulnerable youth.

For more information about this and other grant opportunities, contact the HAF+WRCF Grants Team at 707-442-2993 or email [email protected].

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

April 15 Deadline for HAF+WRCF’s Summer Youth Partnership Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more