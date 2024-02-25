April 15 Deadline for HAF+WRCF’s Summer Youth Partnership Grants

This is a press release from Humboldt Area Foundation+Wild Rivers Community Foundation:

Groups and organizations planning summer youth programs, camps and activities in Curry, Del Norte and Humboldt counties have until April 15 to apply for grants of $500 to $3,000 offered by the Summer Youth Partnership grant program.

The grants, administered by Humboldt Area Foundation+Wild Rivers Community Foundation, come from HAF+WRCF’s generous affiliates and community partners including McLean Foundation, The Patricia D. & William B. Smullin Foundation, and Providence’s Community Health Investment. Individual funder contributions include Ed & Barbara Brattain Memorial Fund and Brattain Family Student Enrichment.

The Summer Youth Partnership grants are available to programs and activities scheduled between June 1 and Sept. 1. Find the application at www.hafoundation.org/apply.

In 2023, a total of $50,634 in grants were distributed to 43 charitable organizations and projects that provided opportunities such as quality educational and outdoor stewardship activities, artistic and recreational programs, and scholarships for vulnerable youth.

For more information about this and other grant opportunities, contact the HAF+WRCF Grants Team at 707-442-2993 or email [email protected].