Home Away From Home Committee Hosting Potluck and ‘Free Stuff’ Distribution for College Students on March 3

This is a press release from the Home Away From Home Committee:

The Home Away From Home Committee will host a potluck and “free stuff” distribution for local college students at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 at the D St. Neighborhood Center in Arcata.

The Home Away from Home Committee’s purpose is to build a bridge between local college students and the broader community. Since the committee was formed in 2018, Home Away from Home volunteers have supported students by hosting potlucks and free meal and household supply distributions, serving over 1,000 local college students.

Community members who wish to attend the upcoming potluck are asked to bring a home-cooked dish large enough to serve ten people with a serving utensil or a hot pad if needed. College students are asked to only bring their appetites, but are welcome to bring a dish to share if they feel inclined. Those who wish to bring a dish or volunteer at the event may sign up in advance at tinyurl.com/HomeAwayfromHomePotluck.

In order to support the needs of local college students, Home Away From Home is also seeking “free stuff” donations from non-student members of the community. Donations of new and unused supplies including non-perishable food items, gift cards to local grocery stores, restaurants and laundromats, laundry and dish detergent, sponges, paper towels, cleaning supplies, disinfectant wipes, and toiletries including soap, shampoo, conditioner, menstrual supplies and toilet paper. Monetary donations are also appreciated.

Community members who wish to make a donation may drop them off at the City Manager’s Office inside Arcata City Hall, located at 736 F St. Arcata City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note that donations of opened or partially-used items, unclean goods, and items not mentioned in the list above cannot be accepted. Donations will be accepted until Friday, March 1 at 5 p.m. For more information on making a donation, please call (707) 822-5953 or email [email protected].

Home Away from Home’s potluck will be held at the D Street Neighborhood Center, located at 1301 D St. in Arcata, on Sunday, March 3 at 5 p.m. All local college students are invited to share a free meal with the community and pick up a free bag of household supplies, while supplies last. Food will be provided by community members and local businesses. Vegetarian, vegan, special diet and meat meal options will be available. Proof of college enrollment, such as a student ID or an active student email is also required.

This distribution was made possible thanks to many generous community members with additional funding provided by Coast Central Credit Union. For more information, please call (707) 822-5953 or email [email protected].