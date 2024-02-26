BDRSuite to Exhibit its Cost-Effective Backup Solutions at CPExpo, Las Vegas in Booth 1506 from Mar 11 - 14, 2024

Meet BDRSuite at CPExpo, Las Vegas at Booth 1506 from Mar 11 - 14, 2024

Meet BDRSuite team at Channel Partners Conference and Expo 2024 - Booth 1506, Las Vegas, for exclusive partnerships and cost-effective backup solutions.

As we showcase our cost-effective backup solutions at the #CPExpo, we eagerly anticipate engaging with Channel leaders, forging new partnerships, & discussing innovative data protection strategies.” — Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, VP of Product Success, Vembu Technologies

THE VENETIAN, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Venetian, Las Vegas, UNITED STATES - BDRSuite by Vembu is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Channel Partners Conference and Expo, Booth 1506 scheduled to take place in the jubilant city of The Venetian, Las Vegas from Mar 11 -14, 2024.

About Channel Partners and Conference Expo:

Channel Partners Conference & Expo (CPExpo) co-located with MSP Summit, the largest channel event globally, brings together Channel Leaders, VARs, MSPs, Cloud Providers, Integrators, Consultants, Agents, business leaders from the Telco and IT channel, and tech vendors. This event is a platform to foster partnerships, explore growth opportunities, showcase products/solutions, and stay current on trends.

About BDRSuite - #1 Cost-Effective Backup Software:

BDRSuite by Vembu stands as the most cost-effective and comprehensive backup and disaster recovery software. BDRSuite is designed to protect data across Virtual environments (VMware, Hyper-V, KVM), Servers (Windows, Linux, FileShare/NAS), Endpoints (Windows, Linux, Mac), Cloud (AWS, Azure), SaaS applications (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace), and Applications & databases (Microsoft Exchange Server, SharePoint, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle). BDRSuite also offers BDRCloud, a secure and scalable cloud backup and recovery solution.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s waiting for you at CPExpo from the BDRSuite Team:

Get ready for an immersive experience at booth 1506! Connect with the dynamic BDRSuite team, featuring Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, Vice President of Product Success, and Emmanuel Giftson, Head of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances. Swing by BDRSuite's booth 1506 to explore the power of BDRSuite’s tailor-made Channel Program, designed to unlock new avenues for growth and profitability. Delve into exclusive partner benefits, comprehensive resources and discover how BDRSuite's cost-effective backup solutions can elevate service portfolios, equipping partners with a competitive edge in the market. But that's not all! Don't forget to pick up some exclusive swag items as a token of appreciation.

Emmanuel Giftson, Head of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances at Vembu Technologies, shares his excitement about BDRSuite's participation at the CPExpo:

"Visit us at Booth 1506 and step into our world to explore tailor-made partnership programs meticulously crafted for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Channel Partners. These programs are not just about collaboration but about fostering growth and prosperity together. We understand the unique challenges and opportunities that partners face, and our programs are geared toward providing the necessary tools and resources for success. Whether you're seeking to expand your service portfolio, enhance your market competitiveness, or forge stronger alliances, BDRSuite has something special in store for you."

