Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Clermont Clermont Northeastern Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Northeastern Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Fairfield Fairfield County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Franklin Central Point Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Eastland Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Inter-University Council of Ohio Insurance Consortium

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

East Bridge Academy of Excellence

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Grandview Heights City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Pike-Delta-York Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Sycamore Community City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Mt. Healthy City School District

Fiscal Watch Analysis Declaration

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Fiscal Watch Analysis - Declaration Huron South Central Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

New London Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson Southeast Regional Library System

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Basic Audit Licking Lakewood Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Heath City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Lorain Avon Lake City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Mahoning Youngstown Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Washington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Morrow Highland Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Paulding Paulding County District Board of Health

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ross Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Adena Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Scioto Scioto County Career Technical Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Stark Tuslaw Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Stillwater Valley Community Improvement Corporation

1/27/2021 TO 1/26/2023 Basic Audit Tuscarawas County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Washington Buckeye Hills Regional Council

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Williams Millcreek-West Unity Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit