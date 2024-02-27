BeSmartee Unveils Native Mobile App Bright Connect
Bright Connect is the ultimate solution for mortgage and real estate professionals in a mobile-first world.
We are thrilled to introduce Bright Connect, our latest innovation aimed at empowering mortgage professionals with the tools they need to provide borrowers with the best possible mortgage experience.”ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeSmartee, a premier lendtech solutions provider, is proud to introduce Bright Connect, a modern native mobile app built for lenders. Today, staying connected and embracing mobile technology is paramount for success. With Bright Connect, lenders finally have a powerfully simple way to connect and win more purchase business.
— David King, Chief Operating Officer at BeSmartee
Mortgage lending is evolving and lenders without a mobile app face significant obstacles, including missed opportunities, reduced efficiencies, competitive disadvantages, limited borrower engagement, and challenges in talent recruitment and retention. Top lenders understand the importance of a modern, user-friendly, self-serve experience, and have embraced mobile app technology to stay relevant and succeed in today's market.
Bright Connect addresses these challenges head-on by providing lenders with a digital business card, and a way to streamline referrals and facilitate faster communication among key stakeholders, including loan officers, real estate agents, and borrowers.
Moreover, the synergy between the Bright Connect mobile app and a best-in-breed point-of-sale (POS) system integrated into the tech infrastructure presents a pivotal advantage for lenders. This combination not only amplifies recruitment endeavors by offering a comprehensive and contemporary solution but also positions lenders to navigate potential increases in loan volume. As volume surges, lenders can approach the market with confidence and preparedness in the fiercely competitive mortgage landscape.
Key features of Bright Connect include:
1. Enhanced Communication: Establish stronger communication and foster brand trust by enabling seamless communication and collaboration among key stakeholders.
2. Convenient Loan Monitoring: Monitor your loan status and generate pre-qualification letters conveniently from anywhere, ensuring a streamlined workflow.
3. Effortless Borrower Invitations: Easily invite borrowers with simple and intuitive steps, facilitating smoother communication and engagement.
4. Seamless Pricing Access: Access pricing directly within the app to enhance efficiency and streamline the pricing process.
5. Timely Push Notifications: Stay connected throughout the loan process with timely push notifications, ensuring that important updates and milestones are never missed.
"We are thrilled to introduce Bright Connect, our latest innovation aimed at empowering mortgage and real estate professionals with the tools they need to provide borrowers with the best possible mortgage experience," said David King, Chief Operating Officer at BeSmartee. "With Bright Connect, lenders can streamline their operations, enhance communication, and ultimately drive success in today's competitive market."
For more information about Bright Connect and how it can transform your mortgage operations, schedule a consultation with BeSmartee’s loan technology experts at www.besmartee.com/contact.
Looking ahead, BeSmartee will attend ICE Experience 2024 in Las Vegas, NV from March 18-20, 2024. Book a meeting with BeSmartee here.
About BeSmartee
Founded in 2007, BeSmartee powers $25B+ in digital lending transactions every month for some of the world’s largest financial institutions by delivering on its promise to always provide powerfully simple lending innovations and expertise. BeSmartee’s digital lending solutions use the automation of data and processes to achieve maximum operational efficiencies and competitive advantages for mortgage and commercial lenders. The company remains focused on its vision to digitize every loan in every country in the world. Partner with BeSmartee and join 150+ lenders who rely on us to achieve a modern lending experience. Visit www.besmartee.com to learn more.
Sabrina Park
BeSmartee
+1 888-519-8881 ext. 729
email us here