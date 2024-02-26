Kloudville Inc Announces New Telco SaaS Customers and Global Expansion at MWC24
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloudville Inc., is a privately owned, software company providing innovative, composable, cloud and mobile applications suite covering the entire business-to-business and business-to-consumer (B2B2X) concept-to-market, lead-to-quote, quote-to-cash and order-to-delivery cycles for communications service providers (CSPs). Kloudville’s 360 market leading SaaS solution portfolio focuses on CSP’s B2C, B2B, and B2B2X business requirements supported by 30+ years of proven experience deploying quick launch, easy to integrate, telco software solutions to drive new revenue streams. www.kloudville.com
Key takeaways:
• FastFiber, a leading telecommunications operator in Portugal (formerly Altice Portugal) selected Kloudville’s Telecom 360 solution (Q4-2023) for their B2B, Enterprise, and Wholesale digital transformation program. This will be the first of many customer engagements for Kloudville supporting the transition and migration of an operator’s legacy order management and catalog platform to reduce operational costs and TCO via a Kloudville hosted AWS Cloud deployment.
• Jawwy a subsidiary of stc Group, a leading digital service provider in Saudi Arabia launched their digital-first brand deploying Kloudville’s EPC/PLM 360 solution. Kloudville’s catalog-driven fulfilment SaaS platform (EPC/PLM 360) provides Jawwy the ability to future proof product launch and deploy requirements while ensuring continuous achievement of customer-first KPI’s for time-to-market, efficiency, and business empowerment.
• Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), the most preferred digital telecommunications company in Indonesia, expanded their partner ecosystem with Kloudville’s Marketplace 360 enabling real-time availability of their telco and marketplace partner solutions. Indosat, Kloudville, and Google celebrated the IDE 1st year anniversary in October 2023 showcasing the ability to accelerate digital transformation for Indonesia’s 64M SME (Small Medium Enterprise) business customers.
• stc, a Digital and telco leader, enabling the society and economy to thrive, in KSA and beyond, expanded its partnership with Kloudville (Q4-2023) contracting for multiple DTO (digital transformation office) initiatives. The new projects supported by Kloudville’s Telecom 360 solution suite continue the advancement of stc’s B2B and B2C digital transformation journey, respectfully, stc Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) and stc Commercial Business Unit (CBU).
• Kloudville has expanded its local market presence to five continents with new offices opening in the Middle East and Asia. Further expansion is expected in H2-2024 as operators are creating a demand for competitive BSS SaaS licensing models, advanced solution support for B2B, B2B2X, CPQ, and Marketplace’s with a deploy anywhere - public or private cloud, on-premises, and hybrid models.
“We are excited to begin 2024, as operators continue to transform their BSS landscape to support the next decade of industry growth and horizontal scale.” said Per Borgklint Chief Executive Officer of Kloudville. “The idea that only a handful of large BSS software solution providers can support this change has begun to unravel, leaving a path for our Kloudville 360 solutions to offer CSPs competitive alternatives for B2B2X catalog driven fulfillment, automation, and GenAI enablement.”
About Kloudville Inc.
Kloudville is a cloud-native horizontally scalable business support system (BSS) solution that addresses business-to-business and business-to-consumer (B2B2X) process automation for telecommunications service providers. Kloudville was founded by Telecommunications industry veterans with over 30 years’ experience in building, deploying, and operating BSS and OSS software. Kloudville’s vision is to disrupt and revolutionize the telecom market by establishing the company as a premier value-add provider through a single SaaS, cloud-based process-centric platform that offers comprehensive, out-of-the-box, configurable B2B2X business support applications enabling CSPs’ to rapidly launch new services and accelerate digital transformation. Learn more about Kloudville and our 360 solutions at www.kloudville.com.
Kevin M. Friel
Key takeaways:
• FastFiber, a leading telecommunications operator in Portugal (formerly Altice Portugal) selected Kloudville’s Telecom 360 solution (Q4-2023) for their B2B, Enterprise, and Wholesale digital transformation program. This will be the first of many customer engagements for Kloudville supporting the transition and migration of an operator’s legacy order management and catalog platform to reduce operational costs and TCO via a Kloudville hosted AWS Cloud deployment.
• Jawwy a subsidiary of stc Group, a leading digital service provider in Saudi Arabia launched their digital-first brand deploying Kloudville’s EPC/PLM 360 solution. Kloudville’s catalog-driven fulfilment SaaS platform (EPC/PLM 360) provides Jawwy the ability to future proof product launch and deploy requirements while ensuring continuous achievement of customer-first KPI’s for time-to-market, efficiency, and business empowerment.
• Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), the most preferred digital telecommunications company in Indonesia, expanded their partner ecosystem with Kloudville’s Marketplace 360 enabling real-time availability of their telco and marketplace partner solutions. Indosat, Kloudville, and Google celebrated the IDE 1st year anniversary in October 2023 showcasing the ability to accelerate digital transformation for Indonesia’s 64M SME (Small Medium Enterprise) business customers.
• stc, a Digital and telco leader, enabling the society and economy to thrive, in KSA and beyond, expanded its partnership with Kloudville (Q4-2023) contracting for multiple DTO (digital transformation office) initiatives. The new projects supported by Kloudville’s Telecom 360 solution suite continue the advancement of stc’s B2B and B2C digital transformation journey, respectfully, stc Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) and stc Commercial Business Unit (CBU).
• Kloudville has expanded its local market presence to five continents with new offices opening in the Middle East and Asia. Further expansion is expected in H2-2024 as operators are creating a demand for competitive BSS SaaS licensing models, advanced solution support for B2B, B2B2X, CPQ, and Marketplace’s with a deploy anywhere - public or private cloud, on-premises, and hybrid models.
“We are excited to begin 2024, as operators continue to transform their BSS landscape to support the next decade of industry growth and horizontal scale.” said Per Borgklint Chief Executive Officer of Kloudville. “The idea that only a handful of large BSS software solution providers can support this change has begun to unravel, leaving a path for our Kloudville 360 solutions to offer CSPs competitive alternatives for B2B2X catalog driven fulfillment, automation, and GenAI enablement.”
About Kloudville Inc.
Kloudville is a cloud-native horizontally scalable business support system (BSS) solution that addresses business-to-business and business-to-consumer (B2B2X) process automation for telecommunications service providers. Kloudville was founded by Telecommunications industry veterans with over 30 years’ experience in building, deploying, and operating BSS and OSS software. Kloudville’s vision is to disrupt and revolutionize the telecom market by establishing the company as a premier value-add provider through a single SaaS, cloud-based process-centric platform that offers comprehensive, out-of-the-box, configurable B2B2X business support applications enabling CSPs’ to rapidly launch new services and accelerate digital transformation. Learn more about Kloudville and our 360 solutions at www.kloudville.com.
Kevin M. Friel
Kloudville Inc.
+1 703-585-5710
kevin.friel@kloudville.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn