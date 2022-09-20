Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,377 in the last 365 days.

Kloudville Marketplace 360 deployed for Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) Digital Marketplace Transformation

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloudville Inc., the leading global provider of cloud-native modular SaaS business support system (BSS) solutions for communication service providers, is pleased to announce our newest customer Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), a Tier 1 Telco Provider (based in Indonesia) who deployed Kloudville Marketplace 360 for their next generation Digital Marketplace & Digital Ecosystem Transformation Platform. https://kloudville360.com

Key takeaways:

Kloudville and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) have entered a multi-year (license and services) agreement and deployed Marketplace 360 in support of Indosat’s Digital Marketplace initial requirements in just under 3 months.

Marketplace 360 provides new business opportunities for Indosat’s B2B, B2B2x, Enterprise & SMB customer base integrated with their strategic partner solutions (Google) for a single digital telco marketplace designed to expand new revenue streams and quickly deploy new market offers.

“Kloudville provides Indosat a competitive advantage to quickly launch digital marketplace solutions that complement their telco solution offerings”, said Zarar Rana, CEO and Co-founder of Kloudville. “We are excited about our new customer and partner and look forward to a long successful relationship with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) and their affiliates.”

Recognizing that B2B and B2B2X marketplaces drive the need for many types of partners, Kloudville supports all partners, from pure Suppliers of solution components to those looking to sell their wares in a CSPs digital marketplace, or to resell a CSPs services bundled into their offerings. Both Fulfillment by Operator and Fulfillment by Partner or Marketplace Vendor are supported.

“Next generation Digital telcos require a marketplace platform capable of supporting more than just the configure-price-quote catalog functionality”, said Robert Emery, SVP Product Management & Solutions of Kloudville. “CSPs are faced with aggregating multiple marketplaces and require automation of their product lifecycle management processes, enterprise catalogs, and order orchestration to maintain a competitive edge with their portfolio offering.”

About Kloudville Inc.

Kloudville is a cloud-native business support system (BSS) solution that addresses business-to-business (B2B) process automation for telecommunications service providers. Kloudville was founded by Telecommunications industry veterans with over 30 years’ experience in building, deploying, and operating BSS and OSS software. We are the same team that founded ConceptWave (catalog and order management), which was acquired by Ericsson in 2012 and Objectel (an award-wining network inventory solution), which is a part of the Oracle OSS suite. Kloudville 360 solutions enables service providers to make the transformative leap from communications service providers to digital service providers.

Kevin Friel
Kloudville Inc.
+1 703-585-5710
kevin.friel@kloudville.com

Marketplace 360 - Supporting CSP's to Accelerate B2C, B2B & B2B2X Marketplaces

You just read:

Kloudville Marketplace 360 deployed for Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) Digital Marketplace Transformation

Distribution channels: IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.