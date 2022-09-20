Kloudville Marketplace 360 deployed for Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) Digital Marketplace Transformation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloudville Inc., the leading global provider of cloud-native modular SaaS business support system (BSS) solutions for communication service providers, is pleased to announce our newest customer Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), a Tier 1 Telco Provider (based in Indonesia) who deployed Kloudville Marketplace 360 for their next generation Digital Marketplace & Digital Ecosystem Transformation Platform. https://kloudville360.com
Key takeaways:
Kloudville and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) have entered a multi-year (license and services) agreement and deployed Marketplace 360 in support of Indosat’s Digital Marketplace initial requirements in just under 3 months.
Marketplace 360 provides new business opportunities for Indosat’s B2B, B2B2x, Enterprise & SMB customer base integrated with their strategic partner solutions (Google) for a single digital telco marketplace designed to expand new revenue streams and quickly deploy new market offers.
“Kloudville provides Indosat a competitive advantage to quickly launch digital marketplace solutions that complement their telco solution offerings”, said Zarar Rana, CEO and Co-founder of Kloudville. “We are excited about our new customer and partner and look forward to a long successful relationship with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) and their affiliates.”
Recognizing that B2B and B2B2X marketplaces drive the need for many types of partners, Kloudville supports all partners, from pure Suppliers of solution components to those looking to sell their wares in a CSPs digital marketplace, or to resell a CSPs services bundled into their offerings. Both Fulfillment by Operator and Fulfillment by Partner or Marketplace Vendor are supported.
“Next generation Digital telcos require a marketplace platform capable of supporting more than just the configure-price-quote catalog functionality”, said Robert Emery, SVP Product Management & Solutions of Kloudville. “CSPs are faced with aggregating multiple marketplaces and require automation of their product lifecycle management processes, enterprise catalogs, and order orchestration to maintain a competitive edge with their portfolio offering.”
About Kloudville Inc.
Kloudville is a cloud-native business support system (BSS) solution that addresses business-to-business (B2B) process automation for telecommunications service providers. Kloudville was founded by Telecommunications industry veterans with over 30 years’ experience in building, deploying, and operating BSS and OSS software. We are the same team that founded ConceptWave (catalog and order management), which was acquired by Ericsson in 2012 and Objectel (an award-wining network inventory solution), which is a part of the Oracle OSS suite. Kloudville 360 solutions enables service providers to make the transformative leap from communications service providers to digital service providers.
Kevin Friel
Key takeaways:
Kloudville and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) have entered a multi-year (license and services) agreement and deployed Marketplace 360 in support of Indosat’s Digital Marketplace initial requirements in just under 3 months.
Marketplace 360 provides new business opportunities for Indosat’s B2B, B2B2x, Enterprise & SMB customer base integrated with their strategic partner solutions (Google) for a single digital telco marketplace designed to expand new revenue streams and quickly deploy new market offers.
“Kloudville provides Indosat a competitive advantage to quickly launch digital marketplace solutions that complement their telco solution offerings”, said Zarar Rana, CEO and Co-founder of Kloudville. “We are excited about our new customer and partner and look forward to a long successful relationship with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) and their affiliates.”
Recognizing that B2B and B2B2X marketplaces drive the need for many types of partners, Kloudville supports all partners, from pure Suppliers of solution components to those looking to sell their wares in a CSPs digital marketplace, or to resell a CSPs services bundled into their offerings. Both Fulfillment by Operator and Fulfillment by Partner or Marketplace Vendor are supported.
“Next generation Digital telcos require a marketplace platform capable of supporting more than just the configure-price-quote catalog functionality”, said Robert Emery, SVP Product Management & Solutions of Kloudville. “CSPs are faced with aggregating multiple marketplaces and require automation of their product lifecycle management processes, enterprise catalogs, and order orchestration to maintain a competitive edge with their portfolio offering.”
About Kloudville Inc.
Kloudville is a cloud-native business support system (BSS) solution that addresses business-to-business (B2B) process automation for telecommunications service providers. Kloudville was founded by Telecommunications industry veterans with over 30 years’ experience in building, deploying, and operating BSS and OSS software. We are the same team that founded ConceptWave (catalog and order management), which was acquired by Ericsson in 2012 and Objectel (an award-wining network inventory solution), which is a part of the Oracle OSS suite. Kloudville 360 solutions enables service providers to make the transformative leap from communications service providers to digital service providers.
Kevin Friel
Kloudville Inc.
+1 703-585-5710
kevin.friel@kloudville.com
Marketplace 360 - Supporting CSP's to Accelerate B2C, B2B & B2B2X Marketplaces