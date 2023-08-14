Kloudville Inc Secures New Telco SaaS Software Customer Contracts for B2B and Expands Executive Team in H1 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloudville Inc., is a privately owned, software company providing innovative, composable, cloud and mobile applications suite covering the entire business-to-business and business-to-consumer (B2B2X) concept-to-market, lead-to-quote, quote-to-cash and order-to-delivery cycles for communications service providers (CSPs). Kloudville’s 360 market leading SaaS solution portfolio focuses on CSP’s B2B and B2B2X business requirements supported by 30 years of proven experience deploying quick launch, easy to integrate, telco software solutions to drive new revenue streams. https://kloudville360.com
Key takeaways:
• Brightspeed selected Kloudville’s Telecom 360 solution in Q1-2023 for their B2B, Enterprise, and Wholesale digital transformation initiatives to support Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ), Enterprise Product Catalog, (ECP), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Contract management, and Commercial Order Management (COM) requirements, with service order management integration.
• Kloudville secured two additional contracts with global CSP’s in Q2-2023 to support expansion of B2B and SMB digital transformation requirements. These new contracts will provide replacement BSS solutions for CPQ, COM, Enterprise Product Catalog (EPC) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) requirements to standardize integrations via TM Forum Open API's and decommission legacy BSS solutions.
• Joining Kloudville’s Executive Leadership team as CEO in Q2-2023, Per Borgklint, will lead the company’s global expansion alongside Zarar Rana (Founder and Chairman) and David Keller (Founder and CTO). Mr. Borgklint brings 20+ years of telecom, BSS software, and media experience through his previous roles as SVP Head of BSS Support Solutions at Ericsson and CEO roles at CANAL+ and Tele2 Netherlands.
• Kloudville 360 to showcase TM Forum Catalyst Solution at Digital Transformation World (DTW Ignite) in September with partner solutions from AwareX and gotransverse. The Catalyst is championed by several leading Global CSPs: AT&T Mexico, Sri Lanka Telecom, and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) and focuses on B2B Employee Digital Engagement Drives Lifetime Value (URN - C23.0.455).
“The first half of 2023 has proven that the Kloudville 360 solution suite is reaching the CSP adoption level expected across global B2B, Enterprise, and Wholesale markets.” said Kevin Friel, Chief Revenue Officer of Kloudville. “With the addition of Per Borgklint as CEO to the Kloudville Executive Leadership team, the foundation for exponential global growth has been set.”
About Kloudville Inc.
Kloudville is a cloud-native business support system (BSS) solution that addresses business-to-business (B2B) process automation for telecommunications service providers. Kloudville was founded by Telecommunications industry veterans with over 30 years’ experience in building, deploying, and operating BSS and OSS software. Kloudville’s vision is to disrupt and revolutionize the telecom market by establishing the company as a premier value-add provider through a single SaaS, cloud-based process-centric platform that offers comprehensive, out-of-the-box, configurable B2B2X business support applications enabling CSPs’ to rapidly launch new services and accelerate digital transformation. We are the same team that founded ConceptWave (catalog and order management), and Objectel (an award-wining network inventory solution), and our Kloudville 360 solutions are designed to help today’s service providers make the transformative leap from communications service providers to digital service providers. Learn more about our solutions at: www.kloudville360.com.
Kevin Friel
