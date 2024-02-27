The Association for Black Economic Power Welcomes New Board Members
Two new board members join the ABEP team
we’re excited to welcome Kiley and Sandy to the ABEP Board as they bring unique expertise, drive and an abundance of commitment to our mission”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is pleased to announce the installment of two (2) new board members to its Board of the Directors.
— Dr. Juneau Robbins, ABEP Board Chair
The following individuals recently took on their new leadership roles with the organization:
Kiley Demery- Financial Advisor, Demery Wealth Advisors
Sandy Johnson- Community Engagement Systems Planner Minnesota Department of Health
ABEP Board Chair, Dr. Juneau Robbins, stated that “we’re excited to welcome Kiley and Sandy to the ABEP Board as they bring unique expertise, drive and an abundance of commitment to our mission. 2024 will be a great year of growth as we move forward and continue to grow financial empowerment here in Minneapolis and beyond!”
ABEP Board of Directors is the official policy making entity for the organization and is responsible for ensuring that the organization fulfills its mission to the community it serves. To learn more about ABEP and its programs, please visit ABEPmpls.org.
ABEP's OUR MISSION
To build economic independence and multi-generational wealth for Black families, businesses, and communities. Our ultimate goal is to build wealth and economic power within the Black community and to promote economic self-determination as a means of achieving equality. https://abepmpls.org/
Debra Hurston
ASSOCIATION FOR BLACK ECONOMIC POWER
+1 651-278-1926
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube