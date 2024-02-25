25 February 2024

Press release on the regular meeting of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty

On February 22, 2024, under the chairmanship of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, a meeting of the Presidium of the Halk Maslakhaty was held.

The agenda of the meeting included tasks for the successful implementation of the “Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and investments in 2024”, discussion of the Work Plan and activities in the main areas of activity of the Halk Maslahaty, scheduled for implementation this year together with the Mejlis of the country, ministries, state agencies and public organozations.

The meeting was attended by members of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty and the Government, deputies of the Mejlis, representatives of political parties, public organizations, mass-media and others. National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov delivered a keynote speech to the participants of the meeting.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan paid special attention to the ongoing work on the widespread celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the thinker and poet Magtymguly Fragi.

During the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people summed up the results of 2023, stating that last year the stable growth rate of gross domestic product was maintained. An investment policy has also been implemented, with a large amount of funds allocated to the development of production segments, the social sphere and the service sector. The city of Arkadag was inaugurated, and the construction of the second stage of the “smart” city was launched.

Turkmenistan was elected to a number of United Nations structures, and dozens of international documents were adopted. Our national values have been significantly expanded by the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Based on the achievements of previous years, the Government has developed the “Program for the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and investments in 2024”, which was approved by the Resolution of the President of Turkmenistan.

In this regard, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted that the Program is justified financially and economically, from the position of investment feasibility, which is due to accurate calculations and previously achieved milestones.

Regarding the specifics determined by the tasks and goals of the Program, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty emphasized their features. Along with this, attention was focused on economic, industrial and production goals, the development of trade and services, the introduction of advanced technologies, the digital system, the creation of a favorable business environment, the development of the non-state sector and socially oriented goals.

During the meeting, some indicators of the country's internal development were also discussed. There was a progressive growth in the country's economic potential, and a steady rate of GDP growth was maintained, which has been maintained at an average level of over 6 percent since 2009. At the same time, over the past 15 years, GDP has increased 3.7 times. The range of products produced in the country is expanding. The volume of industrial output in 2023, compared to previous years, has increased by more than 3 times. The supply of goods fully satisfies the needs of the domestic market. The volume of retail trade turnover in 2023, compared to 2008, increased 8.5 times, reaching 140 million manat.

Regarding issues of regulatory support, among the priority measures were named: further improvement of the legislative framework in such areas as attracting investments, protecting and supporting investors in our country, combating the laundering of proceeds from crime, tax management and optimization of tax collection, security intellectual property, guaranteeing the protection of intellectual property rights at the state and international level. At the same time, the need to modernize national legislation in accordance with the rules and principles of the World Trade Organization was noted, taking into account the fact that Turkmenistan is a country joining this Organization.

In continuation, special attention was paid to aspects of legislative support for the initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan in the field of domestic and foreign policy, as well as those included on the agenda of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan. In this context, it was noted that it is necessary to analyze legislation relating to such issues as civil relations and property, property, contract law, crime prevention, implementation of international private law; provision of public services through a digital system, provision of legal assistance, government support for business; ensuring economic activity, developing digital services in transport, logistics and other areas; activities of enterprises, standards for ensuring the competitiveness of goods and construction work; stimulation of agricultural producers, seed production, climate change, ecology. Along with this, attention was drawn to the importance of carrying out the necessary work on the basis of regular monitoring of legislation affecting issues of social policy, in particular, improving the regulation of employment and labor relations, family protection, motherhood and childhood, support for the young, and healthcare.

Speaking about the Plan of upcoming work and activities for the implementation of the “Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and investments in 2024” in the main areas of activity of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, it was emphasized that competent, experienced specialists and experts should be widely involved in the composition of the Working Commission for the preparation of bills being created . The expediency of creating an expert-legal commission under the Office of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, consisting of deputies, representatives of other government bodies and public organizations, to conduct analytical work and prepare proposals for improving the current legislation is indicated.

Among the promising areas were the provision of timely development of regulatory legal acts arising from laws, the formation of control, methodological, practical and consulting groups from specialized institutions and the organization of their work. At the same time, the importance of holding meetings of members of the Halk Maslahaty and deputies of the Mejlis with scientists, specialists and experts on theoretical and practical issues of legislative activity, as well as meetings devoted to the implementation of decisions and instructions voiced at the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Resolutions and instructions of the President of Turkmenistan regarding main directions of the country's development in 2024, priority goals and directions of medium- and long-term development programs of the country.

During the meeting, citizens working in various sectors of economy delivered speeches, which reflected the work being carried out in various spheres of the country’s life.

During the meeting, a Resolution of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty was signed on approval of the Work and Activities Plan for the main activities of the Halk Maslahaty in order to implement the “Program for the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and investments in 2024”.