St. John Baptist Church, Rev. George P. Lee, III

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, USA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. John Baptist Church Marks Pastor’s Anniversary with Friends and Family Focused Activities, March 2-3

Rev. George P. Lee, III, Ph.D., Commemorates 18 Years at Helm of “The Mighty Fortress”

In celebration of 18 years as the senior pastor of the historic St. John Baptist Church, Reverend George P. Lee, III, is commemorating his years in service with a family and friends themed picnic on Saturday, March 2 beginning at noon until 6 p.m. St. John Baptist Church, known as “The Mighty Fortress,” will also hold a special worship service on Sunday, March 3 to celebrate Rev. Lee’s leadership that has guided the church since 2005.

“Reverend Lee’s unwavering commitment to not only the members of the St. John Baptist Church congregation but to the greater Savannah community speaks to his vigilance and vision to impact lives inside and outside the four walls of our church,” said Elaine Bailey, who has been a member since 1985. “It’s truly a testament to Rev. Lee’s devotion to our congregation as we host a picnic for our entire congregation this year to share in a spirit of love, faith and unity.”

The St. John Baptist Church Family & Friends Picnic, which takes place at 2415 East Derenne Ave in Savannah, will feature various kid activities, music, food and games. Sunday’s service begins at 10 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the incredible church family I have been honored to serve these last 18 remarkable years,” said Rev. Lee. “My heart overflows with appreciation for the unwavering support of our community and members. As we celebrate this milestone, I recommit myself to serving with love, compassion, and dedication, ensuring that our church continues to be a beacon of hope and a source of strength for all.”

For more information, contact Elaine Bailey at 912-232-8507.