New York Closes a Week of Concerts in Memory of Paco de Lucía
Master flamenco dancer Farru thrilled the audience on opening night of the Paco de Lucia Legacy festival at Carnegie Hall
The Paco de Lucía Legacy festival brought together over 30 of flamenco’s elite names to great success, upon the 10th anniversary of the genius’ departure
There are few figures so indisputable in music. Few artists with such an extensive and enduring career without criticism. His is a case of genius, in every sense, exceptional.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paco de Lucía is probably the only Spanish artist capable of opening the stages of New York City for an entire week in honor of his memory. This has been evident at the Paco de Lucía Legacy festival, an event promoted by the Foundation that bears the name of the genius from Algeciras under the sponsorship of the Junta de Andalucía, and which since last Tuesday flooded the Big Apple with flamenco to huge public success.
— Fundación Paco de Lucia
Such prominent spaces as the legendary Carnegie Hall, the Town Hall, the Symphony Space, Le Poisson Rouge, the Little Spain Market, the Ángel Oresanz Foundation and the Instituto Cervantes hosted different activities, including concerts, book presentations and gatherings to remember the musician who broadened the horizon of flamenco and contributed decisively to making it a universal phenomenon.
Among the stars featured in this historic program were the dancers Karime Amaya, Farru and Farruquito, the guitars of Al Di Meola, Josemi Carmona, Yerai Cortés, Antonio Rey, Rafael Riqueni, Niño Josele, José María Bandera and Pepe Habichuela, the voices of Rubén Blades, Diego 'El Cigala', Duquende, Chonchi Heredia, Carmen Linares, José Mercé, Sílvia Pérez Cruz and Makarines, the basses of Carles Benavent and Alain Pérez along with the double bass of Javier Colina, the percussions of Rubem Dantas, Tino Di Geraldo and Israel Suárez 'Piranha', the kora by Madou Diabaté, the piano by Chano Domínguez, the flute by Jorge Pardo, the voice and cello by Nesrine Belmokh and Antonio Serrano on harmonica. In Times Square, a large screen showing images of Paco de Lucía dawned on Sunday with the message, “Thank you, New York!”
The Paco de Lucía Legacy Festival is a testament to the enduring legacy of a musical genius and was an unparalleled celebration of the art of flamenco. This extraordinary event brought together world-class musicians, paid tribute to the profound influence of Paco de Lucía and showcased the vibrant talent of established and emerging flamenco artists. "His creative talent, his execution and his capacity for continuous innovation are recognized, beyond flamenco, by the best guitarists and musicians on the planet,” proclaimed the Paco de Lucia Foundation. “There are few figures so indisputable in music. Few artists with such an extensive and enduring career without criticism. His is a case of genius, in every sense, exceptional."
The Paco de Lucía Legacy festival is an initiative promoted by the Paco de Lucía Foundation, sponsored by the Department of Tourism, Culture and Sports of the Government of Andalucía, and presented by Serious Fan Music with the collaboration of Fundación Música Creativa and co-financed with Funds Europeans: Ministry of Finance, Junta de Andalucía.
