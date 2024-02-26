Illuminate camping experiences with new Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station
Anker SOLIX today launched the Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station, the first portable power station with stowable camping lights.BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, US, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anker SOLIX, a global leader in power delivery and power storage solutions, today launched the Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station, the first portable power station with stowable camping lights.
Designed For Outdoor Activities
The Anker SOLIX C800 Plus is the ultimate companion to illuminate campsites and power outdoor adventures. This compact and powerful, portable power station is equipped with two water-resistant LED camping lights, each offering three lighting modes for up to 8 hours, ensuring peace of mind as the sun sets:
- Candle Light Mode: covering up to 10m²
- Flood Light Mode: covering up to 20m²
- Flashlight Mode: Covering up to 20m
The lights can be easily recharged when stowed inside the top of the C800 Plus' case, ensuring that they are always ready for immediate use.
The versatility of the C800 Plus is unmatched, featuring a 39.3-inch (100cm) retractable pole that effortlessly transitions into a hanger, tripod, or a selfie stick, allowing users to maximize space while camping. Complete with a detachable ball head and dual 1/4 inch universal screws, users can attach additional accessories and devices including lights, cameras, a mobile phone or even a projector for evening entertainment. The bottom screw can also be mounted to a photography or video setup, ideal for content creators aiming to capture their adventures with stability and clarity.
The Anker SOLIX C800 Plus is a reliable, multifunctional portable power station designed to improve camping experiences for families, explorers, photography enthusiasts, and all who enjoy the outdoors.
Non-stop reliable power
The Anker SOLIX C800 Plus can hold up to 768Wh of power and with its 1600-watt output via SurgePad(TM), is ready to power up to 10 devices simultaneously including electric stoves, coffee makers, kettles, and other camping appliances, making outdoor experiences even more comfortable.
Fast Recharge with HyperFlash™
With HyperFlash™ technology, the C800 Plus can fully recharge in just 58 minutes with up to 1100W input power when connected to a wall outlet and activated on the Anker app. When paired with solar panels outputting up to 300W, the power station can be fully recharged in just under three hours.
Long-Lasting with InfiniPower™
Anker's proprietary InfiniPower™ technology, combined with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries that can last up to 3,000 charging cycles, as well as ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system, and an impact-resistant structural exterior, ensures the C800 Plus is built to last for over a decade, even with everyday usage.
Smart Control with the Anker app
Using the Anker SOLIX app (Android and iOS), users can remotely control and monitor the power station from a distance, including enabling and disabling ports via bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
Product Specification:
- US/CA: 5× AC outlets 110/100V (1200W output and up to 1600-watt output via SurgePad(TM) / 768Wh capacity)
- UK/EU: 3x AC outlets 230V (Total 1600-watt output via SurgePad(TM) / 768Wh capacity)
- 1x carport (120W)
- 2× USB-A (12W each - 24Wtotal)
- 2x USB-C (100W and 30W)
- Camping light charger output: 5V⎓1A per port
- Camping Light Capacity: 2600mAh/PCS
- Max solar power input 300W
- Dimensions/Weight: 37.1x20.5x25.3cm / 14.61x8.07x9.84 in -- 10.9kg / 24lbs
Price & Availability
The Anker SOLIX C800 Plus will be available for pre-order today with a special early-bird discount. It is slated to be available for general retail purchase beginning March 12th:
- United States - available now for pre-order on Anker.com with $150 off and starting March 12th on Anker.com and Amazon.com for $649.
- Germany - available now for pre-order on Anker.com with €150 off and starting March 12th on Anker.com and Amazon.de for €699.
- UK - available now for pre-order on Anker.com with £150 off and starting March 12th on Anker.com and Amazon.co.uk for £649.
Additional press materials, including product images, can be found in this press kit.
The Anker SOLIX C800 Plus will be on display in Barcelona at the Showstoppers Showcase at the Maritime Museum on February 25th and Pepcom Media event at the El Avenida Palace Hotel on February 26th, 2024.
About Anker SOLIX
Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is committed to developing power solutions that will bring energy independence to people all around the world. This includes modular, solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at anker.com/anker-solix/powersolutions.
