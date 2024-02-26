Basketball Training Systems, Inc. (“BTS”) enters into a Master License Agreement with Franchise India

BTS and Franchise India

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release: February 26, 2024

Contact: Richard Campbell, CEO

rcampbell@basketballtrainingsystems.com



Basketball Training Systems, Inc. (“BTS”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Master License Agreement with Franchise India www.franchiseindia.com to support the growth of BTS in India. Basketball is one of the fastest growing sports in India and Franchise India has deep experience growing a variety of franchises including bringing the first McDonald’s to India! With over 1,200 employees, Franchise India has the resources to address this market of over 1 billion people.

In describing its partnership with BTS, Satyam Garg, Executive Director of Franchise India Knowledge Services, said “We focus on bringing “best in class” companies into our market. We have been studying this opportunity for some time with BTS and are witnessing firsthand the expanding popularity of basketball in our market. This is the ideal time to roll out the BTS brand in our country. With its growing roster of NBA players and its experienced management team, we are excited to bring the BTS brand to the youth in India!”

Richard Campbell, CEO of BTS said: “The interest in our services is rapidly growing, in part due to the NBA’s push into the international markets. Partnering with a quality organization like Franchise India is the perfect way to ensure we effectively address that market's needs and give a great basketball experience to the youth in India. Our experience with the Franchise India team has been extraordinary and we look forward to building many locations in India. With the involvement of our growing roster of NBA players, we have the visibility that excites the marketplace.”

BTS is a leading licensor of youth basketball business and training systems, programs, and curriculum used to operate a successful year-round youth basketball training business. See www.basketballtrainingsystems.com

Contact Richard Campbell at rcampbell@basketballtrainingsystems.com for further information.