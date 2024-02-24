MPD Seeks Suspects and Vehicle in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking the community’s help to identify suspects and a vehicle who pointed gun and took a compressor in Southeast.

On Friday, February 23, 2024, at approximately 11:44 a.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was using a compressor to power wash, in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. As the suspects attempted to take the compressor, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspects then took the compressor and fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle, described as a black Ford Crown Victoria with a DC tag of NAT1744, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24028162

###