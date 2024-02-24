MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Friday morning.

On February 23, 2024, at approximately 5:16 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a report of sounds of gunshots in the 6200 block of Dix Street NE. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

At the same time, additional officers responded to the 300 block of 63rd Street NE, for the report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found another man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 35-year-old Ronald Clark, of Capitol Heights, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.