Submit Release
News Search

There were 184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,381 in the last 365 days.

MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Friday morning.

 

On February 23, 2024, at approximately 5:16 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a report of sounds of gunshots in the 6200 block of Dix Street NE. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

 

At the same time, additional officers responded to the 300 block of 63rd Street NE, for the report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found another man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 35-year-old Ronald Clark, of Capitol Heights, MD.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

You just read:

MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more