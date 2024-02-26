Revolutionizing Women's Health: Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic Introduces diVa Laser Treatment & Special Promo
We are thrilled to offer this innovative solution to our patients, empowering them to feel more confident and comfortable in their bodies”SHERWOOD PARK, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh, a renowned expert at Excellence Medical and Skin Care Clinic, is excited to announce the introduction of diVa laser treatment to their range of services. To celebrate this milestone, the clinic is offering a limited-time promotion of $200 off the diVa laser treatment.
— Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh
diVa laser treatment is a revolutionary procedure that rejuvenates vaginal health and enhances overall well-being. Suitable for women of all ages, it is particularly effective for women seeking to improve intimate wellness. The treatment is also highly recommended for women post-childbirth, as it aids in vaginal tightening and addresses mild prolapse concerns.
While not covered by Health Canada, diVa laser treatment may be eligible for coverage through insurance. "We are thrilled to offer this innovative solution to our patients, empowering them to feel more confident and comfortable in their bodies."
Located in Sherwood, AB, Canada, Excellence Medical and Skin Care Clinic is dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatments to enhance the lives of its patients. Individuals can learn more about diVa laser treatment and take advantage of the $200 gift card promotion by visiting the page below:
https://excellencemedskincarepatients.com/diva
About Excellence Medical and Skin Care Clinic:
We specialize in diagnosing and treating skin conditions affecting the external intimate area in women, offering specialized care for issues related to this specific region. Dr. Shaikh's educational efforts are pivotal in addressing the critical need for proper care for vulvovaginal health issues. Many patients face challenges in seeking appropriate care due to embarrassment in discussing these concerns with their healthcare providers. Our Vulva Clinic, managed by Dr. Shaikh, a medical expert in this area of health, focuses on addressing skin problems in the intimate area of women. Issues around this region are common and can cause significant discomfort and embarrassment. Women often suffer in silence, ignore the problem until it worsens, or attempt home remedies that may exacerbate the situation. Neglected problems can even transform into cancers over time. Managing vulvar problems requires specialized diagnostic skills and experience.
Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh is Board Certified in Aesthetic Medicine and is passionate about skin disease treatment, women’s health, and cosmetic services. With 14 years of experience, Dr. Shaikh has devoted herself to becoming extremely skilled and evidence-based with aesthetic/cosmetic procedures.
Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh
Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic
+1 780-570-5855
