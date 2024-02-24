House passes supplemental transportation budget totaling $14.3 billion

Para español, presione aquí

OLYMPIA— Today, the Washington State House of Representatives passed a supplemental transportation budget of $14.3 billion, an increase of $821 million for the enacted biennial budget with a vote of 93-2. Much of the increase is for spending at the Department of Transportation and made possible by re-appropriated federal funding, increase cap-and-invest auction revenues, and accelerated Move Ahead Washington spending from available balances.

“This budget shows our commitment to maintaining promises to major transportation projects in the Connecting Washington and Move Ahead Washington transportation packages that cover the entire state of Washington,” said Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, Chair of the House Transportation Committee. “It allows for mega projects across the state to move forward, including the Gateway Project in Tacoma and the North-South Freeway in Spokane.

“This budget also enhances spending for road preservation and maintenance in every corner of our great state,” said Fey. “We keep our commitment to ferries—including the acquisition of new vessels, electrification of older vessels, and workforce retention, recruitment and training at Washington State Ferries.”

“I am proud of this bipartisan budget and the commitments we honor to our state’s iconic ferry system, new highway projects and maintenance of our roadways, traffic safety, and honoring the federal mandate to correct barriers that impede fish passage,” added Fey. “My fellow lawmakers and I in the House look forward to negotiations with the Senate and finding common ground to keep vital transportation projects going in every corner of our state.”

The Senate is expected to pass their version of the supplemental budget on Tuesday. The chambers will then work to reconcile their visions into a final version.

“It is important that we maintain our commitments to communities across the state. Bellingham, Eastern Washington, the Olympic peninsula, Vancouver and communities in between all need to be supported. We have budget challenges, but we can still provide the infrastructure help all Washingtonians need.”

The 60-day legislative session is scheduled to adjourn March 7.