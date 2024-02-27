NIKSUN’s President Will be Delivering a Discourse at the ISSA Membership Meeting in Columbia, Maryland on 02/28/2024

Nik Pruthi, President & CFO at NIKSUN, Inc.

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nik Pruthi, the current President & CFO of NIKSUN, Inc., will be delivering a talk entitled “Cybersecurity, Compliance, and Network Infrastructure Operations – Redefined” at the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) Membership Meeting on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024. The discourse takes place at the Maryland Innovation Center at 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive, Columbia, Maryland 21046.

In his speech, Nik Pruthi will highlight how every organization – whether small, medium, or large – can redefine their operations to support their ability to scale to greater heights. The talk will address a solution to the increasing problem every organization has today: attempting to manage, operate, and scale a disjointed and disunified architecture consisting of a multiplicity of varied networks (WAN, LAN, Data Centers, Cloud Services, Internet Communications, Service Mesh, and more).

He will discuss how organizations can move to a next-generation unified architecture to modernize their infrastructure and ensure secure and stable growth.

NIKSUN is the world leader in end-to-end Cybersecurity, Compliance, Availability, Network Performance Management (NPM), and Application Performance Management (APM) solutions. Founded in 1997, the company secures the infrastructure of thousands of customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and military agencies, U.S. Department of State (DoS), and Small to Fortune 500 businesses across every industry.

Over the last decade, NIKSUN has been developing and perfecting a revolutionary idea from concept to implementation that will secure and make robust the lifeblood of any business today: its applications, services, and network infrastructure. Nik will share how the implementation of this architecture can enable organizations to provide better service by ensuring the availability, speed, and security of their infrastructure.

Those wishing to attend this event can do so by registering here.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

About the Central Maryland Chapter of the ISSA

The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)® is a not-for-profit, international organization of information security professionals and practitioners. It provides educational forums, publications, and peer interaction opportunities that enhance the knowledge, skill, and professional growth of its members.

The primary goal of the ISSA is to promote management practices that will ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information resources. The ISSA facilitates interaction and education to create a more successful environment for global information systems security and for the professionals involved. More specifically, the objectives of the Chapter are: (a) to promote the education of, and help expand the knowledge and skills of its members in the interrelated fields of information systems security, and information or data processing; (b) to encourage a free exchange of information security techniques, approaches, and problem solving by its members; (c) to provide adequate communication to keep members abreast of current events in information processing and security which can be beneficial to them and their employers; and, (d) to communicate to management and to systems and information processing professionals the importance of establishing controls necessary to ensure the secure organization and utilization of information processing resources.

For more information regarding the Central Maryland Chapter of the ISSA, visit https://issa-centralmd.org/.