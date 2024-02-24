RE: VT Route 100 / Center Fayston Rd, Waitsfield
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 100 at Center Fayston Rd has reopened for regular traffic. Thank you for your patience.
Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Williston PSAP
3294 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
Both lanes are closed near the intersection of VT Route 100 and Center Fayston Rd in the town of Waitsfield due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.
This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
