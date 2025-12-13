UPDATE / Williston Barracks / Request for Information

***Update 12/12/2025***

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1009434

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: November 28, 2025 at approximately 0057 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Cambridge

VIOLATION:

Burglary

Grand Larceny

Unlawful Mischief

Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Ian Gardner

AGE: (39)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VICTIM: Cambridge Village Market

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following the investigation into the Burglary that occurred at the Cambridge Village Market on November 28, 2025, Troopers developed probable cause that Ian Gardner (39) of Burlington committed the offenses of Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief and Possession of Stolen Property. On 12/11/2025, Troopers executed a search warrant at Gardner’s residence in Burlington and located evidence related to the burglary as well as items stolen from the store.

Gardner was also known to have an active instate warrant issued by the Vermont Department of Corrections. Troopers obtained information of Gardner’s potential whereabouts and worked closely with local agencies in attempt to locate. On the morning of 12/12/2025, Gardner was identified as a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop in the town of Williston. Gardner was subsequently arrested and later lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. Gardner was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on December 15, 2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief and Possession of Stolen Property.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 15, 2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held on Vermont Correction Warrant

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

***ORIGINAL MEDIAL RELEASE***

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 28, 2025 at approximately 0057 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to the Cambridge Village Market on South Main Street in Cambridge for an alarm. Upon arrival, it was determined that two unknown individuals forcibly entered into the store and stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products and lottery tickets.

The Vermont State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals observed in the surveillance cameras. If anyone has any information please contact the Williston Barracks at (802) 878-7111. Tips can be submitted anonymously utilizing the following link. https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit

