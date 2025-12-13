UPDATE / Williston Barracks / Request for Information
***Update 12/12/2025***
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1009434
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 28, 2025 at approximately 0057 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Cambridge
VIOLATION:
- Burglary
- Grand Larceny
- Unlawful Mischief
- Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Ian Gardner
AGE: (39)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: Cambridge Village Market
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Following the investigation into the Burglary that occurred at the Cambridge Village Market on November 28, 2025, Troopers developed probable cause that Ian Gardner (39) of Burlington committed the offenses of Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief and Possession of Stolen Property. On 12/11/2025, Troopers executed a search warrant at Gardner’s residence in Burlington and located evidence related to the burglary as well as items stolen from the store.
Gardner was also known to have an active instate warrant issued by the Vermont Department of Corrections. Troopers obtained information of Gardner’s potential whereabouts and worked closely with local agencies in attempt to locate. On the morning of 12/12/2025, Gardner was identified as a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop in the town of Williston. Gardner was subsequently arrested and later lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. Gardner was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on December 15, 2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief and Possession of Stolen Property.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 15, 2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held on Vermont Correction Warrant
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
***ORIGINAL MEDIAL RELEASE***
CASE#: 25A1009434
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 28, 2025 at approximately 0057 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Cambridge
VIOLATION:
- Burglary
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Cambridge Village Market
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 28, 2025 at approximately 0057 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to the Cambridge Village Market on South Main Street in Cambridge for an alarm. Upon arrival, it was determined that two unknown individuals forcibly entered into the store and stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products and lottery tickets.
The Vermont State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals observed in the surveillance cameras. If anyone has any information please contact the Williston Barracks at (802) 878-7111. Tips can be submitted anonymously utilizing the following link. https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
